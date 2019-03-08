Walking back to wellbeing in Yarmouth and Lowestoft

An aerial picture of Framlingham Castle - English heritage English Heritage

Paths back to mental and physical health are often made by walking.

And service users at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) have been enjoying monthly walks to sites of special natural and historical interest in the Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft areas.

The Walking for Wellness group recently visited Framlingham Castle in Suffolk, exploring the ruins and taking in the stunning scenery, while boosting their physical fitness and improving their mental wellbeing.

Liz Doolan, a peer support worker in the Early Intervention Team in Great Yarmouth, organises the walks.

A former service user herself, Ms Doolan said: “I know myself the benefits of walking and we all know that getting out into nature and physical exercise are good for us, physically and mentally.

“There’s plenty of research proving it, but also service users have often said how much better they feel afterwards.”

The Early Intervention Team support people from 14 to 65 who are experiencing symptoms of their first episode of psychosis. The team’s support is intended to help people feel better and to reduce the impact of the symptoms. The EIT also aims to help the service user and their family understand more about the symptoms of psychosis and what treatments are available.