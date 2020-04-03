Search

Just one parking ticket issued in borough as new permits for NHS staff provided

PUBLISHED: 14:43 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 03 April 2020

Parking is still being enforced during the coronavirus lockdown, but the number of notices issued has been tiny Picture: Eric Lund

Parking is still being enforced during the coronavirus lockdown, but the number of notices issued has been tiny Picture: Eric Lund

Archant

With quieter roads, but more people at home parking on the street, motorists still risk being fined for parking illegally.

In Great Yarmouth the number of wardens on patrol has dipped as they are re-deployed as part of community efforts to reach those isolated at home without support.

It means just one driver has been slapped with a ticket during the lockdown.

The single notice was the only one issued between March 18 and April 1.

Figures provided by Norfolk County Council show that during a similar period last year from March 20 to April 3, 283 motorists were hit with penalty charge notices.

The council said in a statement: “Even though roads are quieter at the moment authorities are running a reduced level of parking enforcement to make sure blue light services, as well as bin collections and food delivery trucks, are still able to access people’s homes.”

MORE: ‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Meanwhile county, city, borough and district councils have all come together to create the new Covid-19 parking permits allowing free parking on-street and in council run car parks for key workers and community volunteers helping people across Norfolk.

A spokesman for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “The council owned carparks that are open in the borough continue to operate as normal, although there is now a permit available for those working in the medical and care groups.

“This allows them to park on-street and on council car parks whilst undertaking their duties, free of charge.

“The civil enforcement officers are still working but in a reduced capacity as they have taken on other roles in response to the Covid-19 situation and are working within the new community teams that have been set up. “They are assisting mainly in the collection and delivery of medical supplies and prescriptions for vulnerable people in the borough.

“This has now been extended to include food parcels which they are helping to pack and distribute.”

“Regarding the amount of tickets issued given the current government guidance on social distancing, the streets are a lot quieter and therefore less intervention is required.”

MORE: Here’s how health workers and volunteers can get a permit for free parking

To ensure vital spaces remain available, and roads accessible for emergency services, the new parking permits do not apply to disabled parking bays, loading bays, car club spaces and double yellow lines.

Initially permits will be valid for three months.

To find out more, and to apply for a permit, visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/freeparking or click the link here.

Man gives away own car to NHS worker to keep them safe

Harrison Bailey is giving this Nissan Primera to an NHS or care worker who needs it more than him. Picture:Harrison Bailey

Two new drive-throughs and a shop could come to this busy roundabout

A busy roundabout service station could be transformed after plans were submitted for two new drive-through restaurants, a shop and upgrades to existing services. Photo: Google Maps / Frenbury Developments.

Coronavirus blamed for permanent closure of Norfolk’s only Taco Bell restaurant

The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

New supermarket opening in Bradwell

A new Morrisons store has opened in Bradwell. PHOTO: Teri Pengilley

Two more patients die from coronavirus at James Paget Hospital

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

