Plant-based takeover of vintage cafe sells out in minutes

Liz Coates

Published: 6:00 AM October 1, 2021   
The Porto Burger from Nuts About Plants.

The Porto Burger from Nuts About Plants.

A vegan takeaway's bid to take over a popular cafe for one night has sold out in half an hour.

Nuts About Plants is hosting an evening of vegan food at Margo's Lounge in Bells Road, Gorleston, and has been stunned by the response.

Hayley Mac of Nuts About Plants

Vegan chef Hayley Mac of Nuts About Plants is thrilled with the successful collaboration with Margo's Lounge in Bells Road, Gorleston, after her vegan night sold out almost as soon as it went on sale.

Nuts About Plants teams up with Margo's to offer vegan night in Gorleston

The collaboration between Margo's and Nuts About Plants has proved a huge hit with places sold out within 30 minutes.

Chef Hayley Mac, who runs a take-out service from her home in Bradwell, said she approached the owner who immediately said yes.

Once a date was set and menus produced the event on October 16 sold out in 30 minutes, and has a growing waiting list.

Mrs Mac, 41, opened Dubai's first vegan restaurant in 2011 and designed the menu for Poke and Co which is served across the world.

The slaw from Nuts About Plants.

The slaw from Nuts About Plants.

She said she was thrilled at the response and was most  looking forward to seeing people tuck into her creations, rather than simply take them away to eat at home.

You may also want to watch:

By way of introduction she aimed to "keep it simple" for the first event, which will see over 30 people sitting down to eat.

"We are already fully booked and there is a waiting list, so now I have to do a really good job," she said, adding: "It has made my mum so proud."

One of the shakes on offer at Nuts About Plants.

One of the shakes on offer at Nuts About Plants. Pictured is the Snickers flavour.

