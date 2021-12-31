How busy are the pubs in Great Yarmouth for New Year's Eve?

Live

Theatre Tavern landlady Sarah Hamer wished all of her customers a happy new year. - Credit: Sarah Hamer/Hollie Anderson-Jones

There was quiet before the storm in Great Yarmouth's pubs on New Year's Eve afternoon.

Inside the Theatre Tavern, people were already settling in for the night enjoying themselves.

Landlady Sarah Hamer said: "I think we will be busy.

"Our locals will be celebrating that there's no lockdown.

"I think we'll probably fill the pub - especially as we had 50 people turn up on Christmas Day.

"I wish my customers a happy, healthy and a prosperous new year."

Theatre Tavern landlady Sarah Hamer said she was expecting a busy night after the success of Christmas Day. - Credit: James Weeds

The Theatre Tavern will be having singer Ariana perform from 8.30pm until midnight.

Moira Scott, bar manager at Pub on the Prom, said that due to the uncertainty of restrictions leading up to new year, the pub decided against having a ticket event.

Instead, customers can enjoy a three-course meal with live music throughout the night.

"I'm hoping it will be a good night," Mrs Scott said.

"I think everyone in town hopes it will be nice and people are being sensible."

Pub on the Prom will also have a private party going on in their function room.

The King's Arms on Northgate Street decided to go ahead with its ticketed event.

Landlord Michael Pywell said ticket sales were down from 2019, but it is still better than last New Year's Eve when the country was in a lockdown.

"We've sold 53 tickets," Mr Pywell said.

"So, with staff, we'll have 60 people in the pub.

"I think tonight will be okay.

"People are being wary due to Omicron.

"But I'm hoping for a nice night."

The landlord said that on a typical year, the pub would sell 100 tickets.

Staff at the Tombstone Brewery and Saloon Bar on Broad Row said people are being a bit more cautious this New Year's Eve due to Omicron. - Credit: James Weeds

On Broad Row, The Tombstone Brewery and Saloon Bar had a few people inside.

An employee said they were hoping for a good turnout, but people are remaining cautious due to the spike in Omicron cases.

Elsewhere in the town, The Feathers was quiet with many seats still available.

Staff at Uptown Bar said they hope to see more customers as the night goes on. - Credit: Archant

Uptown Bar on King Street had some regulars in, but expected to see a few more people as the night goes on.

Peggotty's also has a ticketed event taking place, where there will be back to back DJs and a free glass of Prosecco at midnight.

Peggotty's has a ticketed event for New Year's Eve with a free glass of Prosecco at midnight. - Credit: James Weeds



