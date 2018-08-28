Search

Millions of O2, Tesco, Sky and Giffgaff customers can’t access data because of ‘software issue’

PUBLISHED: 09:44 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:23 06 December 2018

O2 network has gone down affecting around 32m people in the UK Picture: Google

O2 network has gone down affecting around 32m people in the UK Picture: Google

Archant

Millions of people in the UK have lost connectivity after a major mobile provider went down.

Mobile network O2 has said it is investigating a technical fault preventing customers from accessing the internet and other services on the company’s network such as text messages. Calls can still be made.

The firm has confirmed engineers are working to fix the issue.

“We are aware our customers are unable to use data this morning,” the company said on its official Twitter account.

“Our technical teams are working on the issue with high priority. We are really sorry and working as hard and as fast as we can to fix this.”

The service status page of the O2 website added that “voice calls are working OK” and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Other mobile networks, including Sky, Tesco and Giffgaff have also been affected by the problem because their networks use O2 services.

O2 has identified a potential issue and tweet this update: “One of our third party suppliers has identified a software issue in their system. Our technical teams are working extremely hard to resolve this. We’d encourage you to use Wi-Fi wherever you can and we are really sorry.”

