Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'The world was crashing down' - Father describes heartbreak after eight-month-old son diagnosed with cancer

PUBLISHED: 14:55 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 20 May 2019

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

Archant

The family of a nine-month-old boy is raising £50,000 for treatment abroad to save their son who has a rare form of cancer.

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

Oakley Cutajar, from Bradwell, has had one of the toughest possible starts to life.

He was born in August last year and diagnosed with a rare eye condition, PFV, which meant he would never have sight in one eye.

In January the eye began to swell and his parents took him to James Paget University Hospital.

The boy's father Louis, 26, said at first he thought it was an infection - and although antibiotics reduced the swelling, it returned after two weeks.

He said that Oakley was referred to Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital in London, where doctors decided to remove the eye. Again, within a fortnight the swelling came back.

Mr Cutajar, a former Norwich City FC youth player who has also played for Lowestoft and Diss, said that he immediately took his son back to the hospital in London, where tests were carried out.

The eight-month-old was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, a rhabdoid tumour.

Further scans showed it was also in his kidney.

Mr Cutajar described the moment he heard the diagnosis.

He said: "You can imagine how heartbreaking that is, holding him - he was only eight months old at the time.

You may also want to watch:

"The world was crashing down."

But he also spoke of his son's strength.

"My little boy sat in a general MRI scan, with his face still for 30 minutes," he said.

"He's just a different boy.

"We know the fight is in him."

Oakley started chemotherapy in February and has been at Great Ormond Street ever since.

His father said he is fighting hard, but that the treatment is tough on an infant's body.

There has been good news, with no sign of the tumour now on his kidney - but it is still on his eye.

The family have been told that specialist treatment to remove the tumour from his eye is not available on the NHS.

It will have to be self-funded and the cost is £50,000.

Doctors at Great Ormond Street have suggested an oncology hospital in the Netherlands, where pioneering radiotherapy treatment can remove the tumour.

To donate to the family's fundraising efforts visit their justgiving page here.

Most Read

‘The world was crashing down’ - Father describes heartbreak after eight-month-old son diagnosed with cancer

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

Man arrested for possessing gun after Great Yarmouth assault

Two men have been arrested after an assault in Great Yarmouth. Photo: James Bass.

Nuisance 999 caller told by judge: ‘You stop the call from people who have a genuine need’

East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: Chris Bishop

New beach huts arrive on Gorleston promenade

The new beach huts have been arriving in Gorleston. Picture: Steve Crane.

‘Why we’re living in a caravan’: The homeless families with nowhere else to go

Kelly Gregory has been homeless since February 2018 and lives in a caravan with her three children. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

‘The world was crashing down’ - Father describes heartbreak after eight-month-old son diagnosed with cancer

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

Man arrested for possessing gun after Great Yarmouth assault

Two men have been arrested after an assault in Great Yarmouth. Photo: James Bass.

Nuisance 999 caller told by judge: ‘You stop the call from people who have a genuine need’

East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: Chris Bishop

New beach huts arrive on Gorleston promenade

The new beach huts have been arriving in Gorleston. Picture: Steve Crane.

‘Why we’re living in a caravan’: The homeless families with nowhere else to go

Kelly Gregory has been homeless since February 2018 and lives in a caravan with her three children. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Firefighters tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth flat

Fire crews were called on Monday (May 20) to a flat fire in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Denise Bradley.

Could a return to use be on the cards for this 230-year-old pub Broadland pub?

A bid to turn the King's Arms in South Walsham into houses has been dismissed by a planning inspector: Picture: Google

Nuisance 999 caller told by judge: ‘You stop the call from people who have a genuine need’

East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: Chris Bishop

New beach huts arrive on Gorleston promenade

The new beach huts have been arriving in Gorleston. Picture: Steve Crane.

‘The world was crashing down’ - Father describes heartbreak after eight-month-old son diagnosed with cancer

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists