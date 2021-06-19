Published: 2:46 PM June 19, 2021

The former O'Grady's pub - also once known as the Oakwood - on Howard St in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

A former pub in Great Yarmouth town centre could be converted into flats - if planners give the thumbs-up.

The proposal, submitted to the borough council, would see the venue, most recently known as O'Grady's, on Howard Street South, redeveloped as two self-contained apartments.

Plans show the ground floor of the building divided into a pair of flats, with a two-bedroom unit entered from the front and a one-bed apartment accessed from the side, through a small yard.

The pub, now derelict but a popular night venue during its heyday, was once known as the Oakwood, for 13 years up to 1990.

Since then it changed names many times, variously called McCourts, Legends and Burnt Oak.

It was named O'Grady's since 2002 and remained open as an Irish-themed premises for 17 years.

A decision on the bid is expected by July 2.

In 2019, the council approved a bid to build six houses on land at the back of the pub.