News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Former town centre pub set to become flats

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:46 PM June 19, 2021   
The former O'Grady's pub - also once known as the Oakwood - on Howard St in Great Yarmouth.

The former O'Grady's pub - also once known as the Oakwood - on Howard St in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

A former pub in Great Yarmouth town centre could be converted into flats - if planners give the thumbs-up.

The proposal, submitted to the borough council, would see the venue, most recently known as O'Grady's, on Howard Street South, redeveloped as two self-contained apartments.

Plans show the ground floor of the building divided into a pair of flats, with a two-bedroom unit entered from the front and a one-bed apartment accessed from the side, through a small yard.

Former Oakwood pub Great Yarmouth

The ground floor of a former pub on Howard St in Great Yarmouth could be converted into two flats. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

The pub, now derelict but a popular night venue during its heyday, was once known as the Oakwood, for 13 years up to 1990.

Since then it changed names many times, variously called McCourts, Legends and Burnt Oak.

You may also want to watch:

It was named O'Grady's since 2002 and remained open as an Irish-themed premises for 17 years.

A decision on the bid is expected by July 2.

In 2019, the council approved a bid to build six houses on land at the back of the pub.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police arrest man in Gorleston murder probe
  2. 2 Tiny dog almost loses leg after stepping on broken glass
  3. 3 Former care home sells at auction for £400,000
  1. 4 Amazing photos show storms over Norfolk – and there are more to come
  2. 5 Roads flooded on east coast after heavy rain
  3. 6 Man released on bail following Gorleston murder arrest
  4. 7 Vacant bar, restaurant and hotel sells at auction
  5. 8 Appeal for rescuers to come forward following Sea Palling incident
  6. 9 Opening date confirmed for new Sports Direct in town's former M&S
  7. 10 Man stabbed victim in chest with screwdriver at cemetery
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

burst water main

Norfolk Live

Work continues on burst water main as lane closure remains

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Toilets trashed in Kings Way Hemsby

Anger after toilets trashed by youngsters smoking cannabis

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
River Thurne / Potter Heigham Bridge. Picture: James Bass

Holiday homes bid for site of former landmark hotel

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A sinkhole has appeared on High Road in Gorleston.

Sinkhole appears on busy coastal bus route in Gorleston

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus