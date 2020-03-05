Search

Cannabis farm found in former pub

PUBLISHED: 11:24 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 05 March 2020

Police are investigating a cannabis farm on Howard Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

A cannabis farm has been found in a former pub in Great Yarmouth.

Officers from Norfolk Police were called at 3:17am on Thursday (March 5) to an address on Howard Street South following reports of a cannabis farm.

The building, believed to be the former Oakwood pub, is now permanently closed and was well-known as a popular live music venue during its heyday.

Police are currently at the scene investigating the farm.

It is the second such discovery this week after officers were alerted on Monday (March 2) to a disused hotel on Marine Parade, where 200 young cannabis plants had been growing.

Last year Great Yarmouth Borough Council approved a bid to build six houses on land at the back of the former Oakwood pub.

