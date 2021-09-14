Life of pub legend 'Winkle' to be celebrated months after his death

Published: 1:18 PM September 14, 2021

Ray 'Winkle' Norman at the White Horse Pub in Upton on his 60th birthday. He has been described as a legend in his own lounge bar, famed for his directness and for having a heart of gold. - Credit: Supplied by Robert Sprunt

The pub he ran for some 40 years will be the setting for a festival celebrating a Norfolk landlord's life.

Raymond 'Winkle' Norman died in January aged 77, when Covid restrictions were at their height and there was no chance of the community gathering to say farewell.

He ran the White Horse Pub in Upton for more than 40 years. When he retired it became Norfolk's first community pub.

Ray 'Winkle' Norman, legendary landlord of the White Horse in Upton, has died. - Credit: Supplied by Robert Sprunt

On Saturday, September 18, Winkle Fest will see food, bands, and bingo mingling to create the kind of celebration he would have enjoyed.

Pub manager Amy Clarke said: "I never had the pleasure of meeting him but it is something everyone in the village wanted to do."

She added it was a chance for people to share memories and stories, and that all were welcome.

The celebration starts at 4pm with music from The Big Cheese, finishing at around 11pm. Also playing are Barefoot Bandit and The Flying Sabres.

There will also be a barbecue and fish and chips.

Pictures of Winkle will be beamed onto a screen during the event.







