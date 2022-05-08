Celebration for 'brilliant' doctor a year after his death

Dr William Notcutt, who developed a pain clinic at the James Paget University Hospital, died at the age of 73 in May 2021. - Credit: Courtesy of Holly-Kim Notcutt

The family of pioneering cannabis doctor William Notcutt are staging a celebration of his life a year after he died.

Dr Notcutt died on May 31, 2021 at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, where he had worked for 36 years specialising in acute and chronic pain management, palliative care, and teaching.

A celebration of his adventurous life and compassionate spirit is being staged at the Gorleston Pavilion Theatre at 12 noon on Friday, June 3.

It comes as the pain management service he developed at the hospital was named in his honour on Thursday (May 5).

Some of the pain management service team at the unveiling of the tribute plaque along with Dr Notcutt’s wife Nov (third from right) and daughter Holly (far left). - Credit: JPUH

Dr Notcutt joined the James Paget as a consultant anaesthetist in February 1982 and was one of the founders of the hospital’s anaesthetic department.

He developed the pain clinic, as well as various research projects, and specialised in pain management, palliative care, and teaching.

From 1997 he was also an honorary senior lecturer at the UEA.

Dr William Notcutt, who died on May 31, 2021, with his wife, Nov. - Credit: Courtesy of Holly-Kim Notcutt

A plaque and signage were unveiled outside the pain clinic, featuring a photograph of Dr Notcutt alongside the following tribute:

"Described as an exceptional doctor and brilliant teacher, Willy Notcutt developed the hospital’s pain service and palliative care service while inspiring generations of students to pursue careers in healthcare.

"He was also recognised nationally and internationally for his research into medicinal cannabis.

"In honour of his life’s work dedicated to relieving pain for countless patients, it is a fitting tribute that the James Paget’s Pain Management Service now bears his name."

Dr William Notcutt, who specialised in pain management, palliative care and teaching at the James Paget hospital, with his wife and three daughters. - Credit: Courtesy of Holly-Kim Notcutt

Dr Notcutt was born in Ipswich in 1946 and studied medicine at Birmingham University. From there, in the 1970s, his adventurous spirit took him to Lesotho, a country in southern Africa, where he volunteered as a flying doctor.

Later, he moved to Kingston, in Jamaica, working at the University Hospital of the West Indies where he met his future wife, Nov, a nurse. They would go on to have three daughters, Tamara, Holly-Kim and Mischa.

Dr William Notcutt, who has died at the age of 73, with two of his daughters. - Credit: Courtesy of Holly-Kim Notcutt

He became known globally for his work researching the benefits of medicinal cannabis.

Dr William Notcutt, who died on May 31, has been described by colleagues at the James Paget hospital as an "exceptional doctor" and a "wonderful compassionate person". - Credit: Courtesy of Holly-Kim Notcutt

Anyone wishing to attend the celebration of his life should email WGNmemorial@gmail.com.