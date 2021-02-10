News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'She gave the best cuddles' - tributes to Olive, 105

Clarissa Place

Published: 12:08 PM February 10, 2021   
Staff at Park House in Great Yarmouth have paid tribute to 105-year-old Olive Lord

A retired nurse who dedicated her life to caring for others has been remembered for her massive cuddles and being the life and soul of the party.

Olive Lord died at Park House, in Great Yarmouth, at the age of 105 on January 28.

She was born in the town on November 25 1915 and was an only child. She never married or had children and spent 25 years working as a nurse across the region.

Olive Lord with a card from the Queen on her birthday.

During her career, she worked at Norwich, Newmarket and Northgate hospitals, as well as at Molton Lodge for sick children.

She supported the Red Cross at a tuberculosis hospital and was working a night shift during VE Day celebrations.

Denise Cann, care assistant, said: "Olive was not happy that she missed out because she did love a party."

Miss Lord had been at Park House, in Alexandra Road, since 2012, and staff said she had touched the hearts of staff members, residents and visitors.

Olive Lord with the home's manager Sara Pearce.

The home's manager Sara Pierce said: "Olive was a pleasure to care for, independent and mobile until 101 years old, after spending her career taking care of other people working as a nurse all her adult life, with a zest for fun and once the life and soul of the party.

"Olive even played the drums at her own 104th birthday party.

"Olive will be missed hugely by all at Park House, especially her singing and massive cuddles and stories about the fun she had with various boyfriends in her younger days - stories that would make your hair curl if I repeated them."

Emily Sampson, care assistant, said: "Olive was a beautiful lady, inside and out. 

"She was a truly inspirational woman, and I will miss such a lovely lady."

On her 104th birthday Olive Lord played the drums

Duty manager Becky Wyer said Miss Lord "gave the best cuddles", with colleague Tazmin Dougal adding: "She lived life to the full. She always said variety was the spice of life."

Miss Lord was a volunteer at St Nicholas Church serving teas and coffees.

Emma Wright, care assistant, said: "Olive always said thank you for the care that we gave her every time we did something for her.

"She also loved reminiscing about how she was in her younger days, laughing that she was naughty."


