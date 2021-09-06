Tribute to Great Yarmouth woman who found solace in the sea
- Credit: Submitted
A Great Yarmouth resident who left for the United States in 1950 has died at the age of 87.
Phyllis Jennie Zizulka, nee Chambers, died on June 13 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Mrs Zizulka was born to Albert and Maggie Chambers in Great Yarmouth on January 28, 1934.
Mrs Zizulka was a competitive hurdler and spent much time swimming in the North Sea as a teenager.
When she was 16, Mrs Zizulka met her future husband, the "Connecticut Yankee" Edward Zizulka.
In America Mrs Zizulka worked as a nurse's aide and was a mother of four children: Jacqueline Lessard, Carolyn McKinnon, Tina Chambers and Edward Zizulka II.
In England she is survived by her nieces, Frances Parr and Margaret, their children and grandchildren.
Daughter Tina said: "As a child, mom could see the ocean from her bedroom window in Great Yarmouth.
"She found solace listening to the sounds of the waves and the seagulls."