'She was kind and caring' - Daughter's tribute to 104-year-old mum

A daughter has paid tribute to her mother who was well known to holidaymakers in Great Yarmouth and who has died aged 104.

Mary Howarth had run a guest house in the resort for about 15 years and was also known for her cake-baking skills.

Mrs Howarth had run the guest accommodation in Albert Square with her husband Arnold.

They had moved from Oldham to Great Yarmouth in the 1946 with their daughter Christina.

In her younger days she was a confectioner and baker and over the years had made cakes for all her family and friends for special occasions.

Mary Howarth ran a boarding house with husband Arnold - Credit: Christina Bishop

When she was 100 Mrs Howarth enjoyed a birthday celebration with her family at the Norfolk Mead Hotel in Coltishall and had made her own birthday cake.

Her daughter Christina Worship, 77, said: "She was just a kind loving person. She was fun. She liked to be with people and go out and liked to do things she enjoyed.

"She was always baking. She made her 100th birthday cake."

Ms Howarth was also given a 100th birthday surprise when she visited the Sainsbury's store in Great Yarmouth.

The store's cafe had been decked with special birthday banners, with Mrs Howarth saying: “I really didn’t expect to be treated in this wonderful way.

"I have always enjoyed shopping here. Everyone is always so helpful and friendly towards me."

Mr and Mrs Howarth enjoyed going on tandem cycling holidays. Mr Howarth died in 1995.

Mrs Howarth had been in Lincoln House care home in Swanton Morley, where she died.

Mrs Worship, from the Dereham area, said during her time at the care home her mother enjoyed taking part in activities and care home life.

She said: "My mother was still quite lively really and she joined in with things when she could in the home.

"She was caring and kind and she would do anything for people really."

Mrs Howarth died on May 8 and her funeral service was held at St Paul's Church in Great Yarmouth. People were asked to make donations to the Macular Society or Chron's or Colitis UK.

She leaves one daughter, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.