Tributes paid to Phyllis, 96, who loved her sport and caring for others

A Great Yarmouth woman who was proud of being a "doer" in her community and improved sport facilities has died aged 96.

Phyllis Ecclestone died at the James Paget University Hospital on August 2.

The mother-of-four dedicated her life to fundraising and volunteering.

She was a founder member of the Great Yarmouth and District Sports Council in the 1960s, a school governor and a carer for terminally ill people.

Mrs Ecclestone raised money to help fund football training sessions and organised various events to bolster the sport council's funds, such as by organising a disco at a Caister holiday camp

She fought to get an extra swimming lane at the Marina Centre so galas could be held there.

Mrs Ecclestone had been president of the sports council and played a role in the organisation into her 80s.

In the 1970s Mrs Ecclestone also tackled education authorities over keeping the playing field at Northgate St Andrews School, where she was a governor.

Mrs Ecclestone was also a member of the Great Yarmouth Physical Culture Club and was part of the Great Yarmouth Amateur Operatic Society.

In 2006 she was awarded a civic award from the then mayor of the borough of Great Yarmouth Sue Robinson.

Mrs Ecclestone was from Port Talbot in Wales and had come from a large mining family, who loved sport.

She met her future husband William while on holiday in Great Yarmouth.

They were married in 1945 and settled in the resort, where they had four children, Victor, Martin, Linda and Ivor.

Her husband, who was a plumber, died in 2011.

Daughter Linda, 69 and of Bradwell, said: "The loss of our mother has been hard for us all as the bond between mother and child is a special one.

"She was the one everyone turned to when you needed advice or when you had a problem.

"Our mother was not only our greatest advocate, she was part of us. It is like losing a part of yourself.

"Mum tended to hold the family together.

"She was the one who kept in touch with all the family members and spread the news around and generally was the hub of family life.

"She was a strong woman, inspiring, with such an active mind."

Son Victor, 72 and who lives in Bristol, said his mother's love of music had inspired him and he had fond memories of watching her rehearse for the operatic society.

He said: "Mum had a huge influence on me.

"She came from a large Welsh mining family that were actively engaged in their community.

"Mum taught me the value of education and hard work and independence, values that supported my future career.

She was a remarkable perceptive woman."

He also recalled how Mrs Ecclestone would take her children to Great Yarmouth market twice a week, helping them learn about shopping and cooking at an early age.

Mrs Ecclestone was also governor at Alderman Swindell School and in her later years was a carer for terminally ill people.

Speaking to this paper on the occasion of her 90th birthday, she said: "My children know me by the phrase there are the doers and the talkers, and I was certainly a doer.

"I can't say I have wasted my life, I have done so much. I was always so busy, all the while looking after three sons and a daughter."

As well as her four children, Mrs Ecclestone leaves eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

She had another granddaughter who was sadly killed in a car accident.

Mrs Ecclestone's funeral service is at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Regent Road on Friday, September 9 at 1pm.

The family have asked for people to preferably wear bright and colourful clothes to the service and to make donations to the Great Yarmouth Sports and Leisure Trust in her memory.