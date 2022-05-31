The final furlong: Yarmouth horse race in memory of town businessman

Charles Lumsden, owner of ATI Tank Hire pictured with his daughter Georgina. A race is being sponsored in his memory at Great Yarmouth Race Course on May 31. - Credit: supplied by family

An emotional tribute has been paid to the former head of a successful Great Yarmouth company.

Charles Lumsden became involved with ATI Tank Hire in the late 90s in his role as a banker helping struggling companies get back to their feet, but liked it so much he carried on to become managing director.

He died suddenly in December 2020, aged 65.

The family of Charles Lumsden have sponsored a race at Great Yarmouth Race Course in his memory which they hope will be staged every year. - Credit: supplied by family

His wife Susanne Lumsden said he had a lifelong love of horses that spanned generations

And on May 31 a race at Great Yarmouth Racecourse's first evening spring meeting will be run in his memory.

Mrs Lumsden said it was a fitting tribute to a man who was himself an accomplished amateur rider who rode at Aintree.

Charles Lumsden, owner of ATI Tank Hire pictured with his daughter Georgina. A race is being sponsored in his memory at Great Yarmouth Race Course on May 31. - Credit: supplied by family

Mr Lumsden lived in Shropshire and had a country upbringing, a passion and talent for racing being passed down the generations.

Racing at Yarmouth starts at 5.29pm.

The Charles Lumsden ATI Tanks Memorial Restricted Novice Stakes is the second race and will see six horses take to the turf over five furlongs.

Gates open at 3.30pm and the fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Mrs Lumsden said her husband was also a regular at the Seafood Restaurant in North Quay, which counted the best-known names in racing among its clientele.

She was also keen to support a novice race as an encouragement to new riders.

On the day Mr Lumsden's family will be at the track alongside staff from ATI Tank Hire as a reward for their loyalty and hard work.

As well as celebrating his life, the gathering will also raise a glass to the company's recent acquisition of the site having rented it for many years.

The involvement with ATI was a departure from his usual work but he grew to love it and everything about tanks having nursed the company back to health, Mrs Lumsden said.

In 2012 after 56 days on a ventilator she was advised by a doctor to turn it off as there was no hope. However, she declined and he rallied to make a good recovery.

"He was a very tough character," she said. As well as his wife he leaves a young daughter Georgina who is proudly continuing the family's riding tradition.

ATI Tank Hire is in Thamesfield Way and employs 16 people.







