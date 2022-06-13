Brother's superhero challenge in memory of Norfolk businessman
- Credit: Chris Everard/supplied by family
A man is preparing for the first of three exhausting challenges in memory of his Norfolk businessman brother.
Photographer Chris Everard is raising money for Mark Everard's favourite charity – Great Yarmouth’s Centre 81.
Mark, from Gorleston, was a founder of Beccles-based building firm Ovamill and died in December last year from cancer aged 59.
His family said they were "broken" and paid tribute to his work ethic, kind and generous nature, and love of desserts.
Chris kicks off his challenges on June 18 when he and his wife Christina take part in the Norfolk Superhero Challenge, which involves a one-mile sea swim, four-mile kayak, 45-mile bike ride and eight-mile run on Holkham beach.
The very next day he will tackle the Wells Harbour Triathlon – a one-mile sea swim, 24-mile bike ride and six-mile run across Wells beach.
In September he will take part in a half-ironman event in Weymouth.
Mark was a former trustee and big supporter of Centre 81, which operates a skills and activities centre for disabled people and an affordable community transport service in Great Yarmouth.
Chris said: “Centre 81 was very close to Mark’s heart and he raised a lot of money for the charity over the years.
"He loved sport, particularly cricket and football, and was a keen Norwich City supporter.
"I’m sure he would approve of taking up sporting challenges to raise funds for such a worthwhile cause.”
Centre 81, which is currently based in Tar Works Road, is redeveloping Yare House in Morton Peto Road into a new base for its activities, with space for other charities.
It will relocate to the new premises in July.
Diana Staines, Centre 81’s chief executive, said: “I feel exhausted just thinking about the challenges Chris and Christina are undertaking but feel so grateful that they are doing all this to support us and to remember Mark.
“Mark was a great friend to Centre 81 and we miss his wisdom, counsel and good humour.
"I know he would be very proud of Chris and Christina’s efforts to raise funds for our £1.5 million redevelopment project.”
To make a donation visit the Just Giving website and search for Chris Everard.