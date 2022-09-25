Bikers unite to form escort for 'fantastic' Gorleston woman's funeral

Bikers revved their engines as a mark of respect to the Chalet Coffee Bar owner Ann Barker on Friday. - Credit: James Weeds

Dozens of bikers and scooter riders came together in a cavalcade to say farewell to a much-loved member of their community.

On Friday, mods and rockers banded together in tribute to Ann Barker, owner of the Chalet Coffee Bar, who died at the age of 76 on September 1.

Lowestoft Road was teeming with various two-wheel vehicles, from Lambrettas to Harley Davidsons, while riders shared memories of Mrs Barker and the legendary cafe they had been visiting since 1963.

The Chalet has been an institution to many bikers and scooter riders in Gorleston since the 1960s. - Credit: James Weeds

As a final tribute to the owner, riders escorted Mrs Barker's hearse while she was taken to Gorleston Crematorium.

Mrs Barker's son, Simon, said he was "overwhelmed" by the number of people who had come on the day.

"This place was mum's life and the number of people here today is a real honour to her," Mr Barker said.

"I have nothing but thanks to everyone here - it's clear how appreciated Mum was. This is a huge mark of respect."

Ann Barker's children, Tina Beaumont and Simon Barker, are hopeful to keep the Chalet Coffee Bar open. - Credit: James Weeds

Biker Peter Hollis first visited the Chalet in 1969 and has been a regular ever since.

Mr Hollis said while mods and rockers had the reputation for being at odds elsewhere in the borough, they co-existed at the Chalet.

"We had a playful rivalry that never escalated beyond a bit of banter," he said.

"We all had this place in common. Looking back, I think it was Ann and Colin's approach which made it a second home to many people.

"It's just been an institution, and there are so many happy memories."

Brent Johnson (left), Peter Hollis and Lee Bracey said Ann Barker had become a second mum to them and so many others over the years. - Credit: James Weeds

Biker Mel Sillet said: "It’s a really sad day.

"I've been coming here since the mid-1970s and it is only right to see Ann off this way.

"Ann always had a smile on her face. She was also always quick to take the mick.

"There'll never be another like her."

Mell Sillet said the Chalet was home to many happy memories to many people. - Credit: James Weeds

Lee Bracey has been going to he Chalet for the past 45 years.

He said: "The Chalet meant everything to me. Ann was like a second mum to all of us.

"She was a fantastic lady and she will be a big loss to the community."

Mr Barker said he and his sister, Tina Beaumont, are currently looking into keeping the coffee bar open.

A convoy of Harley Davidsons, Kawasakis, Lambrettas and Vespas escorted Ann Barker's hearse to Gorleston Crematorium on Friday. - Credit: James Weeds

Two-wheel enthusiasts gathered outside the Chalet Coffee Bar on Lowestoft Road on Friday. - Credit: James Weeds

People shared memories of the Chalet Coffee Bar and its late owners, Ann and Colin Barker, on Friday. - Credit: James Weeds