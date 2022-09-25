Bikers unite to form escort for 'fantastic' Gorleston woman's funeral
- Credit: James Weeds
Dozens of bikers and scooter riders came together in a cavalcade to say farewell to a much-loved member of their community.
On Friday, mods and rockers banded together in tribute to Ann Barker, owner of the Chalet Coffee Bar, who died at the age of 76 on September 1.
Lowestoft Road was teeming with various two-wheel vehicles, from Lambrettas to Harley Davidsons, while riders shared memories of Mrs Barker and the legendary cafe they had been visiting since 1963.
As a final tribute to the owner, riders escorted Mrs Barker's hearse while she was taken to Gorleston Crematorium.
Mrs Barker's son, Simon, said he was "overwhelmed" by the number of people who had come on the day.
"This place was mum's life and the number of people here today is a real honour to her," Mr Barker said.
"I have nothing but thanks to everyone here - it's clear how appreciated Mum was. This is a huge mark of respect."
Biker Peter Hollis first visited the Chalet in 1969 and has been a regular ever since.
Mr Hollis said while mods and rockers had the reputation for being at odds elsewhere in the borough, they co-existed at the Chalet.
"We had a playful rivalry that never escalated beyond a bit of banter," he said.
"We all had this place in common. Looking back, I think it was Ann and Colin's approach which made it a second home to many people.
"It's just been an institution, and there are so many happy memories."
Biker Mel Sillet said: "It’s a really sad day.
"I've been coming here since the mid-1970s and it is only right to see Ann off this way.
"Ann always had a smile on her face. She was also always quick to take the mick.
"There'll never be another like her."
Lee Bracey has been going to he Chalet for the past 45 years.
He said: "The Chalet meant everything to me. Ann was like a second mum to all of us.
"She was a fantastic lady and she will be a big loss to the community."
Mr Barker said he and his sister, Tina Beaumont, are currently looking into keeping the coffee bar open.