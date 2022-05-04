More tributes pour in for 'one-of-a-kind' Betty Brown
- Credit: Submitted
The death of fundraiser and daredevil Betty Brown has sparked more tributes from the various spheres of her life.
She died aged 89 in the St Elizabeth Hospice in Beccles on Friday, April 22.
The former teacher from Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, who contracted polio as a teen, had dedicated her life to fundraising since the 1970s,
Helen Chapman, Norfolk and Suffolk community fundraiser for Marie Curie, said: "Betty was one our of most inspiring fundraisers and volunteers here at Marie Curie.
"She was one of a kind who was never ever sad or unhappy despite the challenges she faced, and even since her terminal cancer diagnosis continued to smile and to fundraise for others.
"I was fortunate to meet Betty about three years ago when I joined Marie Curie in Norfolk and it has been an absolute honour to have known her.
"Betty raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for us ever since her husband had a Marie Curie nurse.
"That nurse was Ann who is still with us today and has also been a huge part of Betty’s life.
"I know I speak on behalf of everyone at Marie Curie when I say we are so truly grateful to Betty who will be missed greatly."
Meanwhile, Sue Ellis at the Quill Creative Writing Group said she was remembered with love and admiration and that it was a privilege to have known her.
Members of the group also paid moving tributes.
Rosemary Owens-Jones said: "Betty and I were very good friends and I will miss her dearly."
Pat Ashbourne said: "Betty always made the most of her life and never let her disability stop her from doing things she wanted to do. She was kind, considerate, good fun, and brave to the end."
Lynda Oldfield hailed her for helping her to carry on during a difficult time, Penny Larson said she was impressed with her energy, and Julie Oxborough hailed her courageous spirit.
Ron Hannant said: "Betty was an inspiration to everyone who knew her."
He said he remembered Betty saying her life wasn’t the one she would have chosen but she was determined to make the most of it.
The funeral service will be held at Christchurch in King Street, Great Yarmouth at 2.30pm on Thursday, May 26.