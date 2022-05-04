More tributes pour in for 'one-of-a-kind' Betty Brown

Betty Brown was a big supporter of Marie Curie after one of the charity's nurses Ann cared for her husband Eddie who died in 1995. - Credit: Submitted

The death of fundraiser and daredevil Betty Brown has sparked more tributes from the various spheres of her life.

She died aged 89 in the St Elizabeth Hospice in Beccles on Friday, April 22.

The former teacher from Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, who contracted polio as a teen, had dedicated her life to fundraising since the 1970s,

One of Betty Brown's final feats was for the Captain Tom 100 challenge and saw her swimming 100 lengths of the Phoenix Pool in Bradwell on successive Saturdays. - Credit: supplied by Lynn Hewett

Helen Chapman, Norfolk and Suffolk community fundraiser for Marie Curie, said: "Betty was one our of most inspiring fundraisers and volunteers here at Marie Curie.

"She was one of a kind who was never ever sad or unhappy despite the challenges she faced, and even since her terminal cancer diagnosis continued to smile and to fundraise for others.

"I was fortunate to meet Betty about three years ago when I joined Marie Curie in Norfolk and it has been an absolute honour to have known her.

"Betty raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for us ever since her husband had a Marie Curie nurse.

Betty Brown goes in a hot air balloon in Stroud that was specially adapted to take a wheelchair. - Credit: Archant

"That nurse was Ann who is still with us today and has also been a huge part of Betty’s life.

"I know I speak on behalf of everyone at Marie Curie when I say we are so truly grateful to Betty who will be missed greatly."

Members of the Quill Writing Group with Betty Brown. Pictured are: Ellie Trett, Rose Beckett, and Betty Brown with Judith Daniels, Rosemary Owens-Jones, Sue Ellis and Heather Smith in the back row. - Credit: supplied by Sue Ellis

Meanwhile, Sue Ellis at the Quill Creative Writing Group said she was remembered with love and admiration and that it was a privilege to have known her.

Members of the group also paid moving tributes.

Rosemary Owens-Jones said: "Betty and I were very good friends and I will miss her dearly."

Betty Brown with Rosemary Owen-Jones and Sue Ellis of the Quill Writing Group outside Great Yarmouth Minster at an opening ceremony for the Arts Festival. - Credit: supplied by Sue Ellis

Betty Brown was one of the olympic torch-bearers. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

Pat Ashbourne said: "Betty always made the most of her life and never let her disability stop her from doing things she wanted to do. She was kind, considerate, good fun, and brave to the end."

Lynda Oldfield hailed her for helping her to carry on during a difficult time, Penny Larson said she was impressed with her energy, and Julie Oxborough hailed her courageous spirit.

Ron Hannant said: "Betty was an inspiration to everyone who knew her."

He said he remembered Betty saying her life wasn’t the one she would have chosen but she was determined to make the most of it.

The funeral service will be held at Christchurch in King Street, Great Yarmouth at 2.30pm on Thursday, May 26.



