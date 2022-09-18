Father married weeks before death after eye exam found brain tumour

A Norfolk father who was diagnosed with a brain tumour after a visit to Specsavers died just two weeks after marrying his wife.

Steve Gilmour was sent straight to A&E at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital after an eye check-up in Norwich in September 2021.

An MRI scan found the father-of-one had a brain tumour and, less than a month later, he had a fast-growing 22mm tumour removed at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Steve Gilmour with wife Hannah Colby - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Gruelling radiotherapy and chemotherapy followed the surgery but, in April 2022, another MRI scan showed the tumour was back and three times bigger than before, with doctors saying there was nothing more they could do.

His wife Hannah Colby said: "Our immediate thought was to get married as quickly as possible, so just a few weeks later on 14 May we had a beautiful celebration in my parents’ garden joined by 90 friends and family.

"It was a lovely day, even though Steve was already deteriorating and in a wheelchair.

“On May 29, I lost my husband of two weeks.

"He was just 45 years old."

Mr Gilmour, a graphic designer, was a familiar face on the Norfolk music scene after being a drummer in three bands: The Hard Working Blues Band, the Booze Brothers and the Avi8ors.

Ms Colby, a freelancer writer and editor from Great Yarmouth, said: "It was through booking The Hard Working Blues Band for a gig in January 2020 that Steve and I met and had an instant attraction.

"By the time of the second lockdown that year due to the pandemic, I moved in with Steve.

"We thought we were set up for a long and happy future together.”

She has now called for greater investment into research to find a cure.

It comes ahead of National Eye Health week, which begins on Monday, September 19.

The Brain Tumour Research charity say such tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet historically just 1pc of the national spend on cancer has been allocated to the disease.

Mr Gilmour's trip to Specsavers was after he started experiencing headaches, later accompanied also by vomiting.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age."

