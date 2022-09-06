News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Obituary: Midwife Shirley Thornton has died aged 87

Liz Coates

Published: 12:46 PM September 6, 2022
Updated: 1:32 PM September 6, 2022
Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft midwife Shirley Thornton dies aged 87

Shirley Thornton on her retirement with consultant Mr Costley. She has died aged 87. - Credit: supplied by family

A midwife who delivered thousands of babies across Great Yarmouth and Waveney has died aged 87.

Shirley Thornton retired in the early 90s having worked at Northgate Maternity Hospital, in Yarmouth, transferring to the James Paget in Gorleston soon after it opened 40 years ago.

She died in the James Paget University Hospital after suffering a fall at home.

Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft midwife Shirley Thornton who has died aged 87

Shirley Thornton enjoyed a 30 year career with the NHS as a midwife and later an infant nutrition and breast feeding adviser. - Credit: supplied by family

Her husband of 62 years Garth Thornton died six months ago.

She had worked for the NHS for more than 30 years.

Born in Martham to a railway family she had two older sisters, one of whom Zena, aged 93, still lives in the village.

Intelligent and well-spoken she attended North Walsham Grammar School and enjoyed regular reunions well into her later years.

Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft midwife Shirley Thornton has died aged 87.

Shirley Thornton who has died was initially a general nurse but moved into midwifery. - Credit: supplied by family

She went into nursing in 1957 working as a general nurse in the Lowestoft and Yarmouth hospitals, but soon decided to specialise in midwifery, training at Leamington Spa.

At Northgate she rose to midwifery nursing officer (equivalent to a matron), a title which changed to senior midwifery manager when the wards moved to the James Paget.

After retirement she went back to work part time as an infant nutrition and breast feeding adviser.

Garth Thornton from Bradwell delivered the news around Great Yarmouth

Garth and Shirley Thornton celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary in 2019. - Credit: supplied by Howard Thornton

Mrs Thorton was also creative and musical.

A gifted baker and seamstress she would make baby clothes and also outfits for fellow members of the Breydon Chorale.

She was church organist at St Nicholas Church in Bradwell where she and Garth lived in the same bungalow for 62 years, and founded the St Nicholas Singers.

A regular church goer son Howard said it was a comfort that assistant curate Martin Upton visited her in her last days.

Mrs Thornton had a long term heart problem which likely got the better of her in the end when she contracted Covid on the ward.

She made two trips by ambulance to Royal Papworth Hospital in her last weeks amid hopes of surgery which never happened.

Adding to the family's sadness was the fact her wish that her body be donated to medical science could not be honoured.

She leaves two children Howard and Fiona, six grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. There will be no funeral but a memorial service is being planned.

