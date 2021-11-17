Son hails 'amazing' scooter convoy funeral tribute to former mod

Video

Dozens of scooterists turned out to pay a final tribute to one of their own Brian 'Noddy' Northcott. - Credit: Aaron Northcott

The roar of close to 50 two-stroke engines accompanied a scooter enthusiast on his final journey from Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth.

Brian Northcott, 70, aka Noddy, was a mod "back in the day" and enjoyed rides until he suffered a stroke in 2014.

His son Aaron hoped there would be a presence from his father's Sidewinder's club at his funeral, but was stunned at the turnout.

"I was at my house and someone said 'the scooters are coming'," he said.

Scooterists gathered for the funeral of Brian 'Noddy' Northcott. Pictured here outside his home in Bradwell. - Credit: Aaron Northcott

"I looked and saw five or six and thought 'that's not too bad'.

"Then I heard a roar and saw a trail of around 40 follow on. It was quite emotional, but really nice.

Brian Northcott in his footballing days. He played for Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, and Lowestoft. - Credit: supplied by family

"It was amazing. I would happily do it all again, weird as that sounds.

"I wished I was on the side of the road watching rather than in the car.

A convoy of scooterists accompanied Brian Northcott on his final ride. - Credit: Aaron Northcott

"It was everything I wished it would be, and everything he would have wanted.

"As we drove off down Crab Lane all you could see was a smog of two-stroke smoke and we had all the windows open so we could hear them."

He added it was heartening to know how loved and respected his father was.

At the head of the cavalcade was Noddy's own scooter he had to give up due to ill health, adding to the poignancy.

Brian Northcott on the beloved scooter (left) he had to sell after suffering a stroke. Ahead of his funeral the new owner has been tracked down and will lead a tribute cavalcade at his funeral on Friday, November 12, 2021. - Credit: supplied by family

It changed hands again six weeks ago and son Aaron hopes he can buy it off the new owner and join the Sidewinders as his dad had done.

Noddy was well known as a carpet fitter, scooter enthusiast, and ten-pin bowling player.

Brian Northcott was a talented footballer who played in goal for Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, and Lowestoft. - Credit: supplied by family

A talented footballer, he played in goal for Great Yarmouth, and later for Gorleston in the same team as England 1966 World Cup winner Martin Peters.

He also went on to play for Lowestoft in a football career spanning more than a decade, and included social Sunday games with The Schooners.

Brian Northcott, right with his hands raised, with comedian Freddie Starr, centre leaning over. Mr Northcott played in goal for Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, and Lowestoft. - Credit: supplied by family

He leaves a brother Roy, one son Aaron, daughter-in-law Samantha, two stepchildren Samantha and Gareth, and two grandchildren Laila and Oscar who he doted on.

He was described as a "character" who was known for his sense of humour and love of a prank.



