Son hails 'amazing' scooter convoy funeral tribute to former mod
The roar of close to 50 two-stroke engines accompanied a scooter enthusiast on his final journey from Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth.
Brian Northcott, 70, aka Noddy, was a mod "back in the day" and enjoyed rides until he suffered a stroke in 2014.
His son Aaron hoped there would be a presence from his father's Sidewinder's club at his funeral, but was stunned at the turnout.
"I was at my house and someone said 'the scooters are coming'," he said.
"I looked and saw five or six and thought 'that's not too bad'.
"Then I heard a roar and saw a trail of around 40 follow on. It was quite emotional, but really nice.
"It was amazing. I would happily do it all again, weird as that sounds.
"I wished I was on the side of the road watching rather than in the car.
"It was everything I wished it would be, and everything he would have wanted.
"As we drove off down Crab Lane all you could see was a smog of two-stroke smoke and we had all the windows open so we could hear them."
He added it was heartening to know how loved and respected his father was.
At the head of the cavalcade was Noddy's own scooter he had to give up due to ill health, adding to the poignancy.
It changed hands again six weeks ago and son Aaron hopes he can buy it off the new owner and join the Sidewinders as his dad had done.
Noddy was well known as a carpet fitter, scooter enthusiast, and ten-pin bowling player.
A talented footballer, he played in goal for Great Yarmouth, and later for Gorleston in the same team as England 1966 World Cup winner Martin Peters.
He also went on to play for Lowestoft in a football career spanning more than a decade, and included social Sunday games with The Schooners.
He leaves a brother Roy, one son Aaron, daughter-in-law Samantha, two stepchildren Samantha and Gareth, and two grandchildren Laila and Oscar who he doted on.
He was described as a "character" who was known for his sense of humour and love of a prank.