Scooter riders to pay emotional tribute to coffee bar owner Ann

Scooter riders and bikers will be paying their respects to a Gorleston coffee shop owner who has died at the age of 76.

Ann Barker had run the Chalet Coffee Bar on Lowestoft Road since 1963.

The premises is a popular haunt for scooter riders and bikers and dozens of them will be forming an escort for her funeral on Friday, September 23.

The Chalet Coffee Bar had been run by Colin and Ann Barker since 1963 - Credit: Chalet Coffee Bar

They will be riding from the coffee bar from noon to Gorleston Crematorium.

Mrs Barker, who died on September 1, and her husband had been given the coffee bar as a wedding present by Mr Barker's parents.

Mr Barker died in 2011.

The Chalet Coffee Bar has now been passed onto their two children, Tina Beaumont and Simon Barker.

Amy Beaumont, 31 and from Gorleston, is one of Mr and Mrs Barker's four grandchildren.

Paying tribute to her grandmother, she said: "She had a warm and welcoming heart and was very down to earth."

Mrs Barker also leaves 10 great grandchildren.