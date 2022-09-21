Scooter riders to pay emotional tribute to coffee bar owner Ann
- Credit: Chalet Coffee Bar
Scooter riders and bikers will be paying their respects to a Gorleston coffee shop owner who has died at the age of 76.
Ann Barker had run the Chalet Coffee Bar on Lowestoft Road since 1963.
The premises is a popular haunt for scooter riders and bikers and dozens of them will be forming an escort for her funeral on Friday, September 23.
They will be riding from the coffee bar from noon to Gorleston Crematorium.
Mrs Barker, who died on September 1, and her husband had been given the coffee bar as a wedding present by Mr Barker's parents.
Mr Barker died in 2011.
The Chalet Coffee Bar has now been passed onto their two children, Tina Beaumont and Simon Barker.
Most Read
- 1 Holiday park taken over by owners who ran Golden Mile seafront museum
- 2 Park in growing village set for £160,000 'levelling up' revamp
- 3 Inquiries ongoing over rape of a 17-year-old in Yarmouth
- 4 Man charged with disrupting memorial church service for the Queen
- 5 Man sent video of dead body in acid bath
- 6 Man arrested at memorial service for the Queen
- 7 Do you have information about the Hopton fly tipper?
- 8 Renewed bid to create leafy avenue of trees along quayside
- 9 Boat with five people onboard sinks on Norfolk Broads
- 10 Broads Authority investigating St Olaves shipwreck
Amy Beaumont, 31 and from Gorleston, is one of Mr and Mrs Barker's four grandchildren.
Paying tribute to her grandmother, she said: "She had a warm and welcoming heart and was very down to earth."
Mrs Barker also leaves 10 great grandchildren.