'He was a down to earth gent' - Tributes paid to festival organiser 'Dibs'

Roger Dyble has died at the age of 57 - Credit: Dawn Dyble

Emotional tributes have been paid to a man who helped to draw large crowds to a popular festival on the coast.

Roger "Dibs" Dyble, who has died at the age of 57, was a volunteer at the Gorleston Clifftop Festival and worked for the brain injury charity Headway Norfolk and Waveney

Mr Dyble's wife Dawn had become been a clifftop festival volunteer after meeting him while working at the mental health charity MIND in 2011.

They married in 2014.

Tributes have been paid to Gorleston Clifftop Festival organiser Roger Dyble - Credit: Dawn Dyble

Mrs Dyble said: "Dibs was a very caring, down to earth gent who loved volunteering at the clifftop festival and other music festivals.

"He also loved cooking, Dragons & Dungeons and creating useful things with recycled pallets.

"Dibs was a massive James Bond fan and loved The Bloodshake Chorus, The Prisoner, Doctor Who and old horror movies with Vincent Price and Christopher Lee.

"When we saw Roger Waters live in Hyde Park he just had to have his photo taken with Paddington Bear at Paddington Station.

"He also loved his job as a rehabilitation woodwork supervisor at Headway Norfolk and Waveney in Gorleston.“

Organisers at the clifftop festival, which was launched in 1998, said Mr Dyble had been volunteering at the event for so long that nobody is exactly sure when he first got involved in it.

This years' clifftop festival was a success - Credit: Gorleston Clifftop Festival

He could be seen helping to organise this year's festival in July and had a well-deserved reputation for being an enthusiastic and committed festival volunteer.

Gorleston Clifftop Festival committee member, Kirby Thompson, said: “I worked alongside Dibs at the festival for several years.

"Dibs was very much in his element when volunteering with us.

"Both he and Dawn always sang and danced to the bands, ensured that backstage ran smoothly and helped in any way they could.

"He was a hugely valuable part of the team. It was great to have worked with him for as long as I did. Dibs will be greatly missed.”

Fun was the order of the day at this year's festival, where Roger Dyble had volunteered at - Credit: Gorleston Clifftop Festival

Mr Dyble died after being admitted to hospital with a suspected hernia/appendix. He died from a perforated bowel due to undiagnosed cancer on August 14.

As well as his wife he leaves sister Julie and niece Sarah.

An online appeal has been launched to help meet funeral costs. Visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk and search for Dibs in the explorer section.