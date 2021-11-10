Scooter cavalcade tribute for former footballer and Mod 'Noddy'

Brian Northcott on the beloved scooter (left) he had to sell after suffering a stroke. Ahead of his funeral the new owner has been tracked down and will lead a tribute cavalcade at his funeral on Friday, November 12, 2021. - Credit: supplied by family

Scooter enthusiasts will lead a final ride for one of Great Yarmouth's "real characters" who has died aged 70.

Brian Northcott, aka Noddy, was a Mod "back in the day" and enjoyed rides until he suffered a stroke in 2014.

As a final tribute well-wishers have tracked down the "pride and joy" bike he had to sell due to ill health, which will take up position at the front of a tribute cavalcade on Friday (November 12).

His son Aaron Northcott said he had been overwhelmed by messages of condolence since his father died on October 14 after suffering a string of illnesses.

Brian Northcott, right with his hands raised, with comedian Freddie Starr, centre leaning over. Mr Northcott played in goal for Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, and Lowestoft. - Credit: supplied by family

He said: "If you didn't know him through football, or carpet fitting or ten pin bowling you knew him through scooters."

Mr Northcott was born in Cobholm and grew up alongside his older brother Roy.

Having trained as a carpet fitter with Norman's he went on to set up his own business, staying in the trade for decades.

Brian Northcott in his footballing days. He played for Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, and Lowestoft. - Credit: supplied by family

A talented footballer, he played in goal for Great Yarmouth, and later for Gorleston in the same team as England 1966 World Cup winner Martin Peters.

He also went on to play for Lowestoft in a football career spanning more than a decade, and included social Sunday games with The Schooners.

Mr Northcott was an ardent West Ham fan.

His brother Roy said he was also well-known in ten-pin bowling circles as a strong player bowling in "The Thursday Fives".

But what really marked him out was his sense of humour, his brother said.

Known for being "a bit of prankster" he loved his comedy and banter.

Brian Northcott was a talented footballer who played in goal for Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, and Lowestoft. - Credit: supplied by family

A reputation for always being cheerful and wanting to help others had won him many friends over the years, he added.

"He did not like worrying anyone," he said.

"He would do anything for anyone.

"His sense of humour was what hit everybody. He was quite a character who stood out for all sorts of reasons."

Mr Northcott, whose nickname Noddy was a reference to his ears, was first married to June and then to Linda.

He leaves one son Aaron, two stepchildren Samantha and Gareth, and two grandchildren who he doted on.

The funeral cortege will set off from his home in Homefield Avenue, Bradwell on Friday November 12 at 11am ahead of a 11.30am service at Gorleston Crematorium.