Son's loving tribute to lorry driver who was 'everyone's friend'

Albert Goldie with his son Andrew and grandson Jack. - Credit: supplied by Goldie family

A lorry driver who has died aged 82 was a model aircraft fan and Norwich City supporter described as "everyone's friend" by his proud son.

Now Andrew Goldie is pulling on his running shoes ahead of the the Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) in Kings Lynn in aid of the Beccles-based hospice that helped his dad Albert to spend his last weeks at home in Hopton.

Mr Goldie, who lives in Kings Lynn, said his father had been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018 and died on October 3 last year.

He said: “I’d like to give a little something back to the hospice as the care they gave my dad and my family was invaluable.

"Their advice and support meant dad’s wish to remain at home until his death was made possible and that meant the world to us as a family."

As well as raising money the 10k run is also a personal challenge for Mr Goldie, a taxi driver of 16 years who struggled to stay fit.

He went on: “Dad was a happy, fun-loving man who was everyone’s friend and always ready to offer a helping hand to someone in need, which is exactly what the hospice provided him and our family - a helping and reassuring hand.

“For most of his working life he was a lorry driver and a familiar face to many in the local community.

"He loved his holidays in the sun and he flew model aircraft as a hobby, while he was also a keen Norwich City supporter.

“The difference the nurses made to us was amazing.

"None of us know what is round the corner or when we may need the care and compassion from organisations such as St Elizabeth Hospice, but when we do, their support is worth its weight in gold.”

Since launching in April 2019, a healthcare partnership between St Elizabeth Hospice and East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) has delivered vital care to more than 2,700 people and their families throughout Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

To sponsor Mr Goldie visit JustGiving and search Andrew Goldie.

For more information about the partnership’s services in Great Yarmouth and Waveney visit www.stelizabethhospice.org.uk.

To contact the 24-hour specialist palliative care advice line, OneCall, call 0800 567 0111.



