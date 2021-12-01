Tributes paid to much-loved family man who died in A143 crash

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved family man, Jonathan Watson, who died following a crash on the A143 at Fritton on Saturday October 23. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved family man “always full of fun” who died following a crash on the A143.

Jonathan Watson, 50, from Stowmarket, died following a head on-collision between a car and a van on the A143 at Fritton on Saturday October 23.

The scene of the crash near Cherry Lane Garden Centre on the A143 near Fritton back in October. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

More than two months after the fatal accident, his family hope he will be remembered him for his caring and loving nature.

Mr Watson “adored” his wife Tanya and children, Sherreeann, Nigel, Ricky, Travis Cameron and Chantelle as well as his grandchildren Riley, Makayla, Archie and Theo.

He also enjoyed a close relationship with his brother and son-in-law.

In a joint statement, the family said Mr Watson “lived for today, was always full of fun and will be greatly missed” and that "his passing has left an enormous black hole” in all their lives.

They said: "We will always be grateful to have had Jon in our lives who was caring, fun, loyal and loving to all."

The scene of the crash near Cherry Lane Garden Centre on the A143 near Fritton back in October. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The crash involved three vehicles, a silver Mercedes A-Class and a white Scania lorry, which were travelling towards Bradwell and a white VW Caddy van which was travelling towards Beccles.

The Mercedes and VW collided and the front seat passenger of the VW van, Mr Watson, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 37-year-old man, was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

To pay tribute to a loved one, email norfolktributes@archant.co.uk

To view all obituaries and tributes join the Facebook group Norfolk's Loved & Lost.