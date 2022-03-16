'Truly special occasion' as 'sporting vicar' remembered

The Reverend Anthony Clemens who died in 1976 and inset his refurbished memorial. - Credit: supplied by Peter Cresswell

A memorial service staged in tribute to a Gorleston vicar has been hailed "a truly special occasion".

The Reverend Anthony Clemens was a respected and much loved vicar of Gorleston for ten years until 1976, and also an able seaman in the Navy, an intelligence officer, and a football referee.

A memorial service has been held for the Rev Tony Clemens whose legacy lives on in Gorleston. - Credit: supplied by Peter Cresswell

He died while preaching in 1976.

Almost 50 years on a memorial ceremony at his graveside at Magdalen Cemetery to mark the installation of a refurbished headstone saw him remembered with affection.

People gathered to remember the Rev Tony Clemens whose memorial stone has been refurbished 46 years after his death. - Credit: Supplied by Peter Cresswell

Among those paying tribute was his son Adam, Bob Boardley a chorister at St Andrews Church for over 70 years, past choristers, Alf Grey and Reg Cadmore, Sammy Morgan and Richard Masterson representing Gorleston Football Club, Rotary president Susan Page, and fellow founding member of the club, Brian Ollington.

Peter Cresswell, who co-ordinated the arrangements, said: “Bearing in mind Tony Clemens passed away 46 years ago, it was truly remarkable that so many people not only remembered him with such great affection, but were present to pay their respects.

"It was a truly special occasion.”