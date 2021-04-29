Nightclub on coast hoping to recapture golden age

Published: 5:30 AM April 29, 2021

The Ocean Room in Gorleston reopens on May 21.

A nightclub is hoping to recapture its golden age as it launches a series of live shows after lockdown restrictions are further lifted next month.

The Ocean Room in Gorleston, one of Norfolk's best-known clubs, has been closed for most of the last year, having opened for only one event last October.

Co-directed by Kelly Edwards and Ben Jay, the venue was fully renovated during the first lockdown and now boasts a new extended terrace and bar.

Ben Jay (left), Kelly Evans and Howard Marshall - the forces behind The Ocean Room x The Room opening event on Saturday. Photo: Howard Marshall - Credit: Archant

Ms Edwards said: "It's been a tough few months but we've been busy behind the scenes, getting the place ready to open.

"We hope people are supportive and want to come and see what we're doing."

The first weekend of shows will see tribute acts to The Jersey Boys and Take That on Friday, May 21, followed by music night ‘The Room’ which showcases local bands in a ‘Later with Jools Holland’ style setting.

Mr Jay said: “We really want to bring this iconic venue back to doing what it does best, and that’s entertaining people.

"Even in this first batch of shows we have everything from stunning variety and magic, local unsigned musicians, to the countries leading tribute concert performers. There really is something for everyone”.

The Ocean Room nightclub in Gorleston, now run in partnership between Kelly Evans and her cousin Ben Jay. Photo: Kelly Evans - Credit: Archant

Also lined up is a brand new variety show, Wonder Cabaret, which will bring together variety performers from across the UK.

The first show, on Friday, May 28, will feature Britain's Got talent Golden Buzzer recipient Matt Edwards.

The show's Host Taylor Morgan said he is looking forward to bring variety back to The Ocean Room

“We are very excited to be bringing top class variety back to this amazing venue. I really don't think there is anywhere better in the country to watch cabaret, people of all ages being able to sit around a table and laugh, smile and be in amazement together.”

Audiences will have the chance to book a table for their group in three levels of pricing, and also add on food from a new menu.

Mr Jay said: “The idea of enjoying food and drink during a live show is something that hasn't been seen for such a long time, and we really think people will love it. After the long hard year everyone has had we can't think of a better way to put a smile back on people's faces.”











