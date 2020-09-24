Search

Problem bridge will be able to lift again in October

PUBLISHED: 15:16 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 24 September 2020

The Haven Bridge at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Work will start in October to bring a coastal town’s problem bridge back into action.

The Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth has been unable to open for months following an electrical fault. Photo: ArchantThe Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth has been unable to open for months following an electrical fault. Photo: Archant

Due to electrical issues Great Yarmouth’s 90-year-old Haven Bridge has been unable to lift - causing difficulties for boaters needing to pass through.

But Norfolk County Council has been working with Peel Ports, which operates the bridge, to get a temporary electrical solution in place.

According to the council, it will allow the bridge to open and close before its full mechanical upgrade scheduled for next year.

The temporary work is scheduled for early October and will last for seven days.

The council said: “While the work is under way, overnight road closures will be necessary. The times, dates and signed diversion route will be advised nearer the time.

“The road will remain open at all other times, with only one traffic lane and the path on one side of the bridge closed. Upgrading to modern standards will resolve many electrical issues caused by ageing and failing equipment.”

