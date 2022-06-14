Off-duty paramedic rushes to help elderly man after fall
- Credit: Google maps
An off-duty paramedic went to the aid of an elderly man after seeing him suffer a fall.
The incident happened in the Church Road/Beccles Road area of Gorleston, close to the White Horse Roundabout near the petrol station, just after noon on Monday, June 13.
Police attended the scene to control traffic and the patient was taken to hospital by ambulance.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.05pm on Monday with reports that a man had suffered a fall on Church Road in Gorleston.
"An off-duty paramedic was at the scene already, and an ambulance was sent to the scene.
"The patient was transported to the James Paget University Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”
People in the area reported a number of emergency service vehicles and "someone lying on the floor".
They added they hoped the person was okay.