News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Off-duty paramedic rushes to help elderly man after fall

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 12:50 PM June 14, 2022
Off-duty paramedic rushes to aid of elderly man in Gorleston

The White Horse Roundabout in Gorleston, also known as Stone Cross Roundabout, saw an off-duty medic rush to help an elderly man after he fell on Monday June 13, 2022. - Credit: Google maps

An off-duty paramedic went to the aid of an elderly man after seeing him suffer a fall.

The incident happened in the Church Road/Beccles Road area of Gorleston, close to the White Horse Roundabout near the petrol station, just after noon on Monday, June 13.

Police attended the scene to control traffic and the patient was taken to hospital by ambulance.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.05pm on Monday with reports that a man had suffered a fall on Church Road in Gorleston.

"An off-duty paramedic was at the scene already, and an ambulance was sent to the scene.

"The patient was transported to the James Paget University Hospital for further assessment and treatment.” 

People in the area reported a number of emergency service vehicles and "someone lying on the floor".

Most Read

  1. 1 Enjoy afternoon sea or fish and chips al fresco after pub's garden revamp 
  2. 2 Two Norfolk homes feature on BBC property show
  3. 3 Survey work to be conducted at Great Yarmouth A47 roundabout
  1. 4 'Modern' two-bed flat with river views for sale in 'up and coming' town
  2. 5 Great Yarmouth green land clearing was inconsiderate, says wildlife charity
  3. 6 Brother's superhero challenge in memory of Norfolk businessman
  4. 7 Bid for new 'street hubs' to replace phone kiosks in Yarmouth
  5. 8 Baby joy for woman who lost more than six stone to become a mum
  6. 9 Harbour, Yare, or Kevin? Public name suggestions flood in for new bridge
  7. 10 Satellites being used to protect wreck site from looters

They added they hoped the person was okay.

Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Barnard Bridge after the green space was cleared

Dog walker 'heartbroken' after Yarmouth green space cleared

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth bridge closing next week for roadworks

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Arminas Nauseda, of Louise Close, Great Yarmouth, was given a community order at Ipswich Crown Court.

Boy 'beat the living daylights' out of man he found in bed with his sister

Jane Hunt

person
Julian and Lincoln Barnwell, who discovered the wreck of The Gloucester which sank 340 years ago, be

How the world reacted to the discovery of Yarmouth's royal shipwreck

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon