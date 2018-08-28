Search

Off-road motorbike seized in Fritton Woods

PUBLISHED: 12:48 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 21 January 2019

Two off-road motorcycles were riding around Fritton Woods. Great Yarmouth Police have seized one.

Two off-road motorcycles were riding around Fritton Woods. Great Yarmouth Police have seized one.

An off-road motorcycle has been seized by police in woods near Great Yarmouth.

Great Yarmouth Police tweeted on Monday (January 21) that two off-road motorbikes had been reported to be riding around in Fritton Woods.

The tweet said that officers went to the woods and found one of the motorcycles.

It was seized for having no insurance.

Police said the rider was reported.

