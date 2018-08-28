Off-road motorbike seized in Fritton Woods

An off-road motorcycle has been seized by police in woods near Great Yarmouth.

- #PC228 pic.twitter.com/9wdQF6CdSr — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) January 21, 2019

Great Yarmouth Police tweeted on Monday (January 21) that two off-road motorbikes had been reported to be riding around in Fritton Woods.

The tweet said that officers went to the woods and found one of the motorcycles.

It was seized for having no insurance.

Police said the rider was reported.