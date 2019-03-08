Search

Everything you need to know about Oktoberfest at Ocean Room

PUBLISHED: 15:36 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 14 November 2019

Ocean Room in Gorleston will be hosting an Oktoberfest event this weekend. Picture: Ocean Room

Archant

From litre steins of beer to a live Bavarian oompah band, Oktoberfest is set to touchdown in Gorleston this weekend.

Ocean Room will be hosting the world-famous German beer festival across Friday and Saturday - here's everything you need to know.

When?

This weekend, Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16, across three sessions on Friday night, Saturday day and Saturday evening.

Where?

Ocean Room in Gorleston. The seafront club will be completely transformed by the Oktoberfest set design team.

What to expect?

Expect full venue transformation into a Bavarian wonderland, authentic German beer, food (including vegan and gluten-free options) and one of the countries best Bavarian oompah bands who are sure to get people moving and help create a great atmosphere.

MORE: All the pictures as Oktoberfest Norwich returns for 2019

How can I get tickets?

The event is close to selling out but remaining tickets can be bought here.

Is it compulsory to wear fancy dress?

Not at all, it's strongly encouraged and most guests are expected to be in fancy dress but you won't be turned away if you're in normal clothes. If you're making a last-minute decision, there are lots of websites offering next day delivery on Oktoberfest outfits from as little as £12.99! Mega Fancy Dress is a good place to start.

Payments at the event?

Ocean Room will be taking both card and cash payments for drinks and food.

Will there be tickets on the door?

50 tickets have been held back for each event.

MORE: Oktoberfest events taking place in Norfolk





































