Two men deny charges related to death of young Yarmouth boxer

Kuba Moczyk, 22, who died following a boxing match in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Magdalena Moczyk. Archant

Two men have denied health and safety charges following the death of a young boxer after his first ever fight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jakub Moczyk, 22, known to his friends and family as Kuba, died after a boxing match held as part of a fight night at the Atlantis Arena Tower Complex in Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on November 19, 2016.

He had been made unconscious by a punch to the head in the third round of the unlicensed bout, rushed to James Paget University Hospital and put in intensive care, but died two days later.

Following an investigation by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Aurelijus Kerpe, the event promoter, and Andrew Cowlard, the medical cover provider, were charged under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

At an Old Bailey hearing on Tuesday (July 9), Kerpe, 34, of Great Yarmouth, denied failing in his duty to promote and organise the night of boxing matches in such a way as to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, that the boxers were not exposed to health and safety risks.

Cowlard, 54, of Ormesby, Norfolk, who was a director and manager of Lifeshield Medical Service Ltd, pleaded not guilty to a health and safety charge relating to an alleged failure by the firm to provide medical services, including pre-fight medical checks.

The defendants, who are on bail, face a two-week trial at Norwich Crown Court on October 28.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb also set a pre-trial review hearing for October 11.

Mr Moczyk, originally from Poland, worked at a chicken factory and lived in Great Yarmouth.

When Mr Moczyk was in hospital following the fight, his twin sister Magdalena Moczyk, who described him as the "kindest and gentlest man", set up a GoFundMe page called Wake up Kuba, in order to try to raise £20,000 for specialist treatment abroad for her brother and she managed to raise more than £4000 before he died surrounded by his family.