Christmas on the Mag and its reindeer draws hundreds

PUBLISHED: 11:55 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 24 December 2019

Christmas on the Mag attracted hundreds of people Picture: Rev Matthew Price

Christmas on the Mag attracted hundreds of people Picture: Rev Matthew Price

Archant

Two reindeer were the star attraction at Christmas on the Mag, a community Christmas celebration held on Magdalen Square in Gorleston on Saturday, December 21.

Christmas on the Mag attracted hundreds of people Picture: Rev Matthew Price

Organisers say 450 people attended the event, which also featured a giant snow globe, Santa in his grotto, rides and Christmas activities.

Rev Matthew Price, Vicar of St Mary Magdalene Church which hosted the event, said: "As soon as the reindeer arrived, there was huge crowd around their pen. The crowds didn't really seem to thin at any point in the afternoon."

As darkness fell the community gathered around the flood lit stage to sing some favourite carols.

The carol singing was led by the choirs of Peterhouse Church of England Primary Academy and Ormiston Herman Academy and accompanied by an ensemble from Great Yarmouth Brass. The Peterhouse and Herman choirs also performed two pieces together as a combined choir.

Mr Price said: "It was wonderful to see the community come together in the run up to Christmas. We wanted to provide a fun, community-centred event for all ages and stages and as I looked out from the stage during the carol singing it was brilliant to see all sections of our community represented."

Resident Susan Stewart said: "It was lovely to see the reindeer and a lovely afternoon. Thank you to all involved."

Mr Price also expressed his thanks to the large team of volunteers who came together from the local community, the two primary schools, East Coast College, MESH and the two churches on the estate to make the event possible.

He said: "An event like this takes a lot of work from a lot of people to make it happen and it was another sign of our community coming together that so many were willing to get involved and help out."

