Only Fools and Horses stars' jolly boys outing in Great Yarmouth

James Weeds

Published: 6:12 PM August 28, 2022
Stars from Only Fools and Horses made a special appearance in Great Yarmouth on Saturday.

Stars from Only Fools and Horses made a special appearance in Great Yarmouth on Saturday. - Credit: Submitted

Stars from Britain's most-loved sitcom came for jolly boys outing in Great Yarmouth.

Only Fools and Horses actors Daniel Peacock, Michael Fenton Stevens, Phillip Pope and Steven Woodcock were special guests of The Jube on Saturday, where they met fans, answered questions and shared behind-the-scenes stories from the hit BBC show.

Over 70 people attended the event, which also had a special rendition of the song "Cwying" performed by Phillip Pope, who played the Singing Dustman Tony Angelino in a 1991 episode.

People at the event.

An Audience with Only Fools and Horses saw fans of the hit sitcom meet some of the actors and hear behind-the-scenes stories at The Jube in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Submitted

Michael Fenton Stevens - who played Alan Perkins - tour guide and leader of the Groovy Gang in an episode from 1989 - and Daniel Peacock - who played Mickey Maguire in a 1985 episode - shared their experiences of working with Sir David Jason. And Steve Woodcock - who played Jevon in several episodes - talked about his lifelong friendship with Nicholas Lyndhurst.

Jube owner Bradley Fish said: "We really enjoyed the night. It had a nice warm feeling throughout.

Stars from Only Fools and Horses and some of the organisers.

(l-r) Actor Daniel Peacock, organisers Collin Phillips and Danilo Vaughan, actor Michael Fenton Stevens, Jube owner Bradley Fish and actors Phillip Pope and Steven Woodcock. - Credit: Submitted

"Big thanks to the actors, the staff and Buckworth's Garage for letting us use the Trotter's three-wheel van."

For details on upcoming Jube events, visit www.thejube.net

