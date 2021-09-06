Open verdict over death of food packer who talked of returning home

Published: 11:39 AM September 6, 2021

An inquest into the death of Virginijus Kelpsa was heard in Norwich on Monday September 6. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

A coroner has recorded an open verdict into the death of a man found hanged at his home in Great Yarmouth.

Virginijus Kelpsa had been in regular contact with his sister in Lithuania at the time of his death and seemed cheerful, an inquest held at Norwich Coroner's Court on Monday heard.

The 38 year old, of Regent Road, had lived in the UK for six years and worked as a packer in the food industry.

He was found dead by his flat mate Darijus Endriulraitis on April 7, 2021.

A statement from his sister Loreta Kelpsaite said there was nothing in their conversations that gave her any cause for concern and he had not expressed any thoughts of harming himself.

She said he was "prone to depression" but had been "cheerful" and talking about returning to Lithuania.

You may also want to watch:

A post mortem examination found the level of alcohol in his system was almost double the legal limit for driving and would have affected his judgement.

Recording an open verdict senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the evidence had not revealed his state of mind at the time of his death meaning.

If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.

Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.