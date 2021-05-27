Art by the river: New gallery in old museum opens its doors

Published: 12:48 PM May 27, 2021 Updated: 12:52 PM May 27, 2021

Inside the new Yare Gallery in the former Norfolk Nelson Museum in South Quay. - Credit: Yare Gallery

A new art gallery in a building that has put on a brave front for centuries is hosting its first exhibition called 'Weathering.'

The Yare Gallery on Great Yarmouth's historic South Quay has watched the ebb and flow of the town's fortunes since it was the home of parliamentarian Sir George England in the 17th century.

The Yare Gallery, in the former Nelson Museum building on South Quay in Great Yarmouth, will open on May 29. - Credit: Yare Gallery

After 17 years as the Norfolk Nelson Museum on Saturday (May 29) it opens its doors to the public for the first time as a free-to-enter art gallery showing local and international art.

To celebrate the launch it is inviting visitors to explore the gallery space, take part in activities, and enjoy its first exhibition, Weathering: New Art from East Anglia.

One of the works on display is John Kiki's Boy with a Red Coat. - Credit: Yare Gallery

The exhibition features the work of the Yarmouth Five, artists Katarzyna Coleman, Bridget Heriz, John Kiki, Emrys Parry and Brüer Tidman plus works by other artists from across the region.

Weathering also celebrates several generations of artists currently active in East Anglia spanning painting, sculpture, textiles, and ceramics.

As part of the launch week, gallery curator Dr Sarah Lowndes will host a free lunchtime talk on on Wednesday June 2, 1-2pm.

Breydon Water by Peter Rodulfo. - Credit: Yare Gallery

And on Thursday June 3, artist Holly Sandiford, whose work features in the exhibition, will host a free family-friendly drop-in art session, 1-3pm when visitors can print plates using natural material to create circular landscapes, which look like planets.

There will also be a free family art trail running every day during gallery opening hours.

Ms Lowndes, said: “This beautiful, light-filled building is the perfect setting for local and international art.

The Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth is free to visit and opens in Great Yarmouth on May 29, 2021. - Credit: Yare Gallery

"Our first exhibition has been installed, and looks fantastic.

"Our exhibitions will be free to enter and we look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy this brilliant new venue and its inspirational art.”

The gallery opens Tuesday - Saturday, 10am - 4pm.

Brüer Tidman's 'Conversation Between Sculptor and Painter' will go on display at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth from May 29. Image courtesy of the artist. - Credit: Trevor Shurmer

Weathering will run for six weeks, and will be followed by a changing programme of exhibitions, including talks and community activities.

The gallery is funded by the Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage and owned by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust.

It is set over three floors, is Grade II listed, and has a walled garden.

A piece of sculpture that will go on display at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth from May 29. - Credit: Yare Gallery

Ziggurat, by Esmond Bingham, is one among a number of pieces of art which will go on display at the new Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth from May 29. Image courtesy of the artist. - Credit: Trevor Shurmer

James Metsoja's work 'Last Views of Dinner' will go on display at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth from May 29. Image courtesy of the artist. - Credit: Trevor Shurmer

Katarzyna Coleman's 'South Denes Road looking South 2016' will be on display in the new Yare Gallery on South Quay in Great Yarmouth from May 29. Image courtesy of the artist. - Credit: Pete Huggins

Uprising, by Bridget Heriz - one among a number of pieces of art which will go on display in the new Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth from May 29. Image courtesy of the artist. - Credit: Pete Huggins