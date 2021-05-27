Art by the river: New gallery in old museum opens its doors
A new art gallery in a building that has put on a brave front for centuries is hosting its first exhibition called 'Weathering.'
The Yare Gallery on Great Yarmouth's historic South Quay has watched the ebb and flow of the town's fortunes since it was the home of parliamentarian Sir George England in the 17th century.
After 17 years as the Norfolk Nelson Museum on Saturday (May 29) it opens its doors to the public for the first time as a free-to-enter art gallery showing local and international art.
To celebrate the launch it is inviting visitors to explore the gallery space, take part in activities, and enjoy its first exhibition, Weathering: New Art from East Anglia.
The exhibition features the work of the Yarmouth Five, artists Katarzyna Coleman, Bridget Heriz, John Kiki, Emrys Parry and Brüer Tidman plus works by other artists from across the region.
Weathering also celebrates several generations of artists currently active in East Anglia spanning painting, sculpture, textiles, and ceramics.
As part of the launch week, gallery curator Dr Sarah Lowndes will host a free lunchtime talk on on Wednesday June 2, 1-2pm.
And on Thursday June 3, artist Holly Sandiford, whose work features in the exhibition, will host a free family-friendly drop-in art session, 1-3pm when visitors can print plates using natural material to create circular landscapes, which look like planets.
There will also be a free family art trail running every day during gallery opening hours.
Ms Lowndes, said: “This beautiful, light-filled building is the perfect setting for local and international art.
"Our first exhibition has been installed, and looks fantastic.
"Our exhibitions will be free to enter and we look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy this brilliant new venue and its inspirational art.”
The gallery opens Tuesday - Saturday, 10am - 4pm.
Weathering will run for six weeks, and will be followed by a changing programme of exhibitions, including talks and community activities.
The gallery is funded by the Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage and owned by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust.
It is set over three floors, is Grade II listed, and has a walled garden.