Great Yarmouth man charged with drugs offence
PUBLISHED: 11:17 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 19 August 2019
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
A 21-year-old man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
Great Yarmouth Police said that on August 7 officers from Operation Moonshot East and Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped a Kia car on Acle New Road coming into Great Yarmouth.
During a search of the car, a substantial quantity of class A drugs were recovered, police said.
As part of the investigation, one man and two women were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.
The driver of the car, John Bell, 21, from Great Yarmouth, was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
He will appear in court at a later date.
The two women were released under investigation.
Inspector Paul McCarthy, who leads the Moonshot and Neighbourhood teams in Great Yarmouth, said: "These teams working in partnership have been able to take a substantial amount of Class A drugs off of the streets of Great Yarmouth.
You may also want to watch:
"We are actively targeting those who deal drugs within our community," he added.
If anyone has any information about drugs and drug-dealing, contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.