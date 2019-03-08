Police targeting organised crime find weapons and cash in a car

Three men have been arrested after police targeting organised crime found weapons and cash in a car in Great Yarmouth.

Three men have been arrested after police targeting organised crime found weapons and cash in a car in Great Yarmouth.

The #OpMoonshotEast team stopped this car on Hall Quay. The three occupants were arrested following the discovery of various weapons in the car and a large quantity of cash.



Herbal cannabis was found during the search of a house after the arrests #disrupt #protect #PC228 pic.twitter.com/Lyp5z02JJk — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) May 29, 2019

The arrests were part of a police operation, launched earlier this week in the town, which uses technology and intelligence for detecting crime.

Operation Moonshot, first launched three years ago in west Norfolk, uses automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to detect uninsured, untaxed or unroadworthy vehicles, as well as those suspected of being linked to organised crime.

Police tweeted on Wednesday (May 29) that officers stopped a car on Hall Quay.

The three occupants were arrested following the discovery of various weapons in the car and a large quantity of cash.

Three men have been arrested after police targeting organised crime found weapons and cash in a car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Herbal cannabis was found during the search of a house after the arrests, police said.

Operation Moonshot went live in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (May 28).

Since April 2016, police have made 679 arrests, seized hundreds of uninsured or unroadworthy vehicles and found large quantities of drugs and stolen property.

Three men have been arrested after police targeting organised crime found weapons and cash in a car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.