Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police targeting organised crime find weapons and cash in a car

PUBLISHED: 10:11 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 30 May 2019

Three men have been arrested after police targeting organised crime found weapons and cash in a car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Three men have been arrested after police targeting organised crime found weapons and cash in a car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Archant

Three men have been arrested after police targeting organised crime found weapons and cash in a car in Great Yarmouth.

The arrests were part of a police operation, launched earlier this week in the town, which uses technology and intelligence for detecting crime.

Operation Moonshot, first launched three years ago in west Norfolk, uses automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to detect uninsured, untaxed or unroadworthy vehicles, as well as those suspected of being linked to organised crime.

Police tweeted on Wednesday (May 29) that officers stopped a car on Hall Quay.

The three occupants were arrested following the discovery of various weapons in the car and a large quantity of cash.

Three men have been arrested after police targeting organised crime found weapons and cash in a car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police. Three men have been arrested after police targeting organised crime found weapons and cash in a car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Herbal cannabis was found during the search of a house after the arrests, police said.

Operation Moonshot went live in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (May 28).

You may also want to watch:

Since April 2016, police have made 679 arrests, seized hundreds of uninsured or unroadworthy vehicles and found large quantities of drugs and stolen property.

Three men have been arrested after police targeting organised crime found weapons and cash in a car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.Three men have been arrested after police targeting organised crime found weapons and cash in a car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Three men have been arrested after police targeting organised crime found weapons and cash in a car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police. Three men have been arrested after police targeting organised crime found weapons and cash in a car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Most Read

‘It was frightening’ - witnesses describe horrifying moment van went up in flames on A47

The van on fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Cally Nunn

Van catches fire on A47

Emergency services on the A47 in Great Yarmouth where a van caught fire. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram.

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 15 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It was frightening’ - witnesses describe horrifying moment van went up in flames on A47

The van on fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Cally Nunn

Van catches fire on A47

Emergency services on the A47 in Great Yarmouth where a van caught fire. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram.

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 15 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Police targeting organised crime find weapons and cash in a car

Three men have been arrested after police targeting organised crime found weapons and cash in a car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Recorded race hate crimes against children rise by 300pc in Norfolk

Race hate crimes recorded against children rose by more than 300pc over a three-year period in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Men account for all coastal fatalities in region, figures reveal

Hunstanton RNLI took part in a training exercise with the HM Coastguard on The Wash at Hunstanton. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘I will work relentlessly’ - New mental health boss sets out to turn around trust ‘under pressure and in distress’

Jonathan Warren, chief executive at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

Tears of joy as nine-year-old twins take first unaided steps, years after they were told they would never walk

Nine-year-old twins Thomas, left, and Daniel Bristow, who have started walking despite being told they would never be able to, with help from the Able2B gym, pictured with mum Vicky. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists