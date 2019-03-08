More than 35 arrests and 25 vehicles seized as part of operation to crackdown on criminals

Officers in Great Yarmouth have made more than 35 arrests and seized 25 vehicles as part of Operation Moonshot East. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Police have made more than 35 arrests and seized 25 vehicles in Great Yarmouth as part of an operation designed to crackdown on criminals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Operation Moonshot East has been running in the town for more than two weeks and has got off to a "phenomenal start" according to officers.

Criminals have been arrested for a variety of offences including being concerned in the supply of drugs, possession of offensive weapons and driving under the influence of drugs.

One incident resulted in two arrests after police recovered more than £4,000 worth of suspected stolen goods.

You may also want to watch:

Sergeant Nicholas Tungatt said: "Operation Moonshot East has placed a ring of steel around Great Yarmouth and South Norfolk and we are making it an uncomfortable place for those using the roads to commit crime.

"We have had a phenomenal start and the team are looking forward to other successes."

The operation aims to disrupt criminals and protect communities around Great Yarmouth's road networks using a variety of techniques to deal with offenders proactively.

If you have any information about those committing crime please call 101 or report anonymously through Crime stopper on 0800 555 111.