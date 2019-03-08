Police stop BMW and find man with 'drugs inside his body'

Police stopped a BMW in Great Yarmouth and arrested two men on drug offences, one of whom had some secreted inside his body.

The incident happened on Acle New Road at the junction with Runham Roundabout and saw two men arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

During the course of the investigation a quantity of class A drugs was recovered from one man who had secreted them inside his body.

The driver Tapiwa Vukomba, 34, from the London area has been charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and has been remanded in custody by Norwich Magistrates Court.

The second male has been released under investigation.

The operation, just before midnight on August 1, involved officers from Operation Moonshot East, Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs and Acle Roads Policing unit.

Meanwhile on Wednesday August 7 officers from Operation Moonshot East and Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped another vehicle in Acle New Road coming into Yarmouth, a Kia.

During a search of the vehicle a substantial quantity of Class A drugs was recovered.

A local man was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

As part of the investigation two women from the town were also arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

The 21-year-old driver has been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and has been remanded in custody.

The two females have been released under investigation.

Inspector Paul McCarthy, who leads the Moonshot and Neighbourhood teams, said: "These teams working in partnership have been able to take a substantial amount of Class A drugs off of the streets of Great Yarmouth.

"We are actively targeting those who deal drugs within our community, if anyone has any information about drugs and drug dealing you can contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on line or by calling 0800 555 111."