'Expect to have your bike seized and to leave the town centre' - more warnings issued in cyclist crackdown

Police have again targeted cyclists in Great Yarmouth town centre under Operation Outlast Picture: PC Andy Hunt PC Andy Hunt

Teenagers riding recklessly into oncoming traffic and in bus lanes have been targeted by police as a summer crackdown swings into action.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

GY police out on Operation Outlast patrol today assisted by colleagues from @KingsLynnPolice targeted patrols focusing on cycle related ASB and engagement #bighatsbigsmiles #zerotolerance pic.twitter.com/0Wnljm92kE — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) June 15, 2019

It comes after a spike in complaints about pedal cyclists pulling tricks and gathering in large groups at "hot spots" across Great Yarmouth.

Operation Outlast aims to tackle the problem by seizing bikes and issuing dispersal orders - and at least one youngster, caught twice, faces court action, police have said.

On Saturday (June 15) officers were at the top of Regent Road, around the bus station and McDonalds where problems have been reported.

Leading the operation PC Andy Hunt said numerous warnings were given.

Police have again targeted cyclists in Great Yarmouth town centre under Operation Outlast Picture: PC Andy Hunt Police have again targeted cyclists in Great Yarmouth town centre under Operation Outlast Picture: PC Andy Hunt

He said: "Officers from Great Yarmouth and Kings Lynn took part in a successful, high-visibility, operation targeting cycling ASB in Great Yarmouth titled Operation Outlast.

"The operation was largely successful with numerous warnings given to cyclists in the town.

"Members of the public were pleased to see us out on the streets.

"Our message is simple, commit ASB in Great Yarmouth and expect to have your bike seized and be directed to leave the town centre by officers.

Police have again targeted cyclists in Great Yarmouth town centre under Operation Outlast Picture: PC Andy Hunt Police have again targeted cyclists in Great Yarmouth town centre under Operation Outlast Picture: PC Andy Hunt

You may also want to watch:

"We will continue to run these operations throughout the summer."

The police swoop is backed up with road-safety education.

Parents are also shown dash-cam footage of their children's behaviour.

Police have again targeted cyclists in Great Yarmouth town centre under Operation Outlast Picture: PC Andy Hunt Police have again targeted cyclists in Great Yarmouth town centre under Operation Outlast Picture: PC Andy Hunt

In one case a youngster was filmed cycling towards a van and veering away at the last minute.

PC Hunt, beat manager for Great Yarmouth and District, has been nominated for a Norfolk Safer Community Award (NOSCA) vying for Community Officer of the Year.

He is described as: "A police officer who brings years of knowledge and policing skills to his beat, where he takes personal pride in making Great Yarmouth town centre a better place for all."

His nomination outlines some of his achievements maintaining law and order in the town, adding: "Andy has recently been the lead officer in tackling anti-social behaviour by youths on bicycles which, as a final warning, included follow-up education for the youths alongside their parents about their behaviour.

"This initiative has since been implemented in other areas."