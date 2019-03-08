'Expect to have your bike seized and to leave the town centre' - more warnings issued in cyclist crackdown
PUBLISHED: 09:59 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 18 June 2019
PC Andy Hunt
Teenagers riding recklessly into oncoming traffic and in bus lanes have been targeted by police as a summer crackdown swings into action.
It comes after a spike in complaints about pedal cyclists pulling tricks and gathering in large groups at "hot spots" across Great Yarmouth.
Operation Outlast aims to tackle the problem by seizing bikes and issuing dispersal orders - and at least one youngster, caught twice, faces court action, police have said.
On Saturday (June 15) officers were at the top of Regent Road, around the bus station and McDonalds where problems have been reported.
Leading the operation PC Andy Hunt said numerous warnings were given.
He said: "Officers from Great Yarmouth and Kings Lynn took part in a successful, high-visibility, operation targeting cycling ASB in Great Yarmouth titled Operation Outlast.
"The operation was largely successful with numerous warnings given to cyclists in the town.
"Members of the public were pleased to see us out on the streets.
"Our message is simple, commit ASB in Great Yarmouth and expect to have your bike seized and be directed to leave the town centre by officers.
"We will continue to run these operations throughout the summer."
The police swoop is backed up with road-safety education.
Parents are also shown dash-cam footage of their children's behaviour.
In one case a youngster was filmed cycling towards a van and veering away at the last minute.
PC Hunt, beat manager for Great Yarmouth and District, has been nominated for a Norfolk Safer Community Award (NOSCA) vying for Community Officer of the Year.
He is described as: "A police officer who brings years of knowledge and policing skills to his beat, where he takes personal pride in making Great Yarmouth town centre a better place for all."
His nomination outlines some of his achievements maintaining law and order in the town, adding: "Andy has recently been the lead officer in tackling anti-social behaviour by youths on bicycles which, as a final warning, included follow-up education for the youths alongside their parents about their behaviour.
"This initiative has since been implemented in other areas."