Sword handed over at Norfolk police station after knife crime campaign call

A sword has been handed in at Great Yarmouth police station following a call on the public to bin their blades after a surge in knife crime in the UK. Archant

A sword has been handed in at a Norfolk police station following a call for the public to bin their blades after a surge in knife crime across the UK.

The long curved blade was turned over on Monday (March 11) at Great Yarmouth police station.

This is after people in Norfolk were urged to hand in their blades as part of the campaign aimed at cutting knife crime on the streets.

From today (March 11) people can hand over knives, including kitchen knives, pen knives, machetes and other bladed items, at police stations across the county without fear of prosecution.

Norfolk Constabulary is one of 44 forces across the country involved in Operation Sceptre - a week of action taking place to highlight the risks that carrying a blade can bring, as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.