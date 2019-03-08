‘The council should not be selling school land for building ’ - anger over homes plan for playing field

Norfolk County Council wants to build 19 homes on the lower section of the John Grant School's playing field Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Concerns have been flagged over a council bid for new homes on a special school’s playing field.

The county council wants to build 19 homes on part of the John Grant School's playing field Picture: submitted The county council wants to build 19 homes on part of the John Grant School's playing field Picture: submitted

Norfolk County Council has applied for outline planning permission for 19 homes on land belonging to John Grant School in Caister, a designated specialist sports college.

Although the swathe has not been used for recreation for some years, concerns have been raised about sweeping it away for good.

The parcel of land in the St Nicholas Drive area is bounded mainly by bungalows.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council, the deciding authority, has received a clutch of objections from near neighbours worried about privacy, noise, flooding and pressure on services, as well as the principle of selling off open space.

One person said: “The county council should not be selling school land for building, and certainly not from a special school.”

Another resident said: “Caister is a village, we do not need any more housing developments in an already over-stretched infrastructure.

“Schools are full, GP surgeries are full, roads are in a terrible condition with increasing traffic, social services are stretched beyond limit and crime is on the increase.

An objector added: “When we moved into our property we particularly chose it for the green space and open views, we were told the land was for green belt and used solely for local people and wildlife and would not be built on.

“We are very concerned about access to our property, loss of privacy, the noise, loss of light to our property

The area is mostly elderly residents who choose to live in quiet, non-built up areas so this development would have a major impact on daily life”

“Replacing a village amenity with more homes is a bad idea. Please leave this green space for the future of my children.”

The parish council has also voiced its opposition.

John Grant School is a school for children with special needs aged 4-19. It was rated as outstanding by Ofsted at its last inspection.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “The site under application was historically part of substantial grounds attached to John Grant School but has remained unused for over 10 years. The plans will deliver much needed additional housing in the area while John Grant School will retain use of its existing site.”

