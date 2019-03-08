Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police granted power to confiscate alcohol for three more years

PUBLISHED: 11:35 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 31 May 2019

An order allowing police to confiscate alcohol in Great Yarmouth has reduced alcohol-related anti-social behaviour by a third in three years. Picture: Archant library

An order allowing police to confiscate alcohol in Great Yarmouth has reduced alcohol-related anti-social behaviour by a third in three years. Picture: Archant library

Archant

A measure allowing police officers to confiscate alcohol in Great Yarmouth has been extended for three years.

The order, launched in 2016, aims to tackle anti-social behaviour linked to drinking alcohol in parts of the town centre and the seafront.

It was initially granted for three years and on Thursday (May 30) Great Yarmouth Borough Council agreed to continue the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for a further three years.

The extension had been requested by Norfolk Constabulary and the full council decision followed a public consultation in which all respondents indicated their support for the proposed continuation of the PSPO.

The order is enforceable in any public space, including streets, parks and beaches, within the borough's boundaries.

Where someone is causing anti-social behaviour associated with drinking alcohol within the enforceable area, the order allows police officers or an authorised council officer to confiscate the alcohol that person has with them, including unopened cans and bottles.

The order also gives the police the power to issue on-the-spot fines to those who refuse to relinquish the drink.

Earlier this month the town's superintendent revealed that the order has contributed to the number of incidents dropping by more than a third.

Between April and March 2019, 420 incidents relating to alcohol were reported in the town.

The same period between 2015 and 2016, before the order was launched, produced 648.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Carl Smith, chairman of the council, said: "This order is designed to help the council and police tackle anti-social behaviour and thereby improve the environment and quality of life for both residents and visitors.

"Crucially, this is not a ban on drinking alcohol in public spaces, the focus is on tackkling anti-social behaviour related to drinking.

"The option for people to drink responsibly is retained, so someone could have some wine or beer ina park or on the b each and if they do not cause related anti-social behaviour then this will not be a problem."

The Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 granted the option for local authorities to make Public Spaces Protection Orders to help reduce anti-social behaviour.

The PSPO covers the whole borough because the police and other partners had provided evidence of pockets of drinking-related anti-social behaviour across the area.

Most Read

‘It was frightening’ - witnesses describe horrifying moment van went up in flames on A47

The van on fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Cally Nunn

Van catches fire on A47

Emergency services on the A47 in Great Yarmouth where a van caught fire. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram.

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 15 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Couple’s disgust at stay in dirty Norfolk hotel

Joshua Martin and Lauren Killingworth said they had a 'nightmare' stay at the Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth Picture: Lauren Killiingworth

Most Read

‘It was frightening’ - witnesses describe horrifying moment van went up in flames on A47

The van on fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Cally Nunn

Van catches fire on A47

Emergency services on the A47 in Great Yarmouth where a van caught fire. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram.

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 15 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Couple’s disgust at stay in dirty Norfolk hotel

Joshua Martin and Lauren Killingworth said they had a 'nightmare' stay at the Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth Picture: Lauren Killiingworth

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth Road Runners’ seafront series a big success

Pictured from left to right are Fiona Williams (Great Yarmouth Road Runners' mental health ambassador, Rachel Walsh from MIND, Katherine Audus (chief marshal), Jodie Lee (race director) and Mark Stone (club vice-chairman) Picture: CLUB

Wall of Death coming to Great Yarmouth

Wall of Death motorbike stunt show to wow visitors at the 2019 Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: James Hole.

‘Why so stupid?’ - Person rides bike around Great Yarmouth’s Boating Lake

A person cycling in the boating lake in Great Yarmouth on May 28. Picture: Jamie Sendall.

Flooding fears over the Broads prompts call for help in finding solutions

Flooding in Norfolk. Pic: Mike Page.

Police granted power to confiscate alcohol for three more years

An order allowing police to confiscate alcohol in Great Yarmouth has reduced alcohol-related anti-social behaviour by a third in three years. Picture: Archant library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists