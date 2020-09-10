Bid to build 33 houses in village recommended for approval

A bid to build 33 homes on land belonging to a private house has been recommended for approval by planners - despite objections from neighbours and the local parish council.

The houses would be built on the grounds of Beechcroft, on Station Road in Ormesby - and the proposal will be discussed next Wednesday (September 16) at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s development control committee.

The development would include 17 detached, 10 semi-detached and 6 affordable houses.

The applicant already has approval for seven detached homes in its garden and both schemes would be accessed from an extension to Foster Close.

A report to the members of the committee outlines objections to the plan.

Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council has raised concerns over access, highways issues, road safety and over-development.

Neighbours and residents have noted the “cumulative impact from other major new developments locally” and the “failure to properly consult all neighbours”.

Planners recommend approving outline planning permission for the site, stating the site at the edge of the village and density is therefore “appropriately low”.

Approval would be subject to the developers providing approximately £70k for primary school education and £2475 for contribution to the library service.

