'How could you do that to children?' - Family's lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30.

A family has been deprived of its ‘fun time’ during lockdown after thieves took off during the night with their hot tub.

The sight that greeted the Corbetts on Saturday morning (May 30) after their hot tub had been stolen from their back garden in Great Yarmouth.

Marie Corbett, 30, who lives on Palgrave Road in Great Yarmouth, had bought the inflatable pool in late March for her three children - the two girls Morgan, nine, and Willow, seven, and two-year-old boy Marley.

It was a way of breaking up the day while they were stuck at home, she said.

But on Saturday morning, after Ms Corbett’s partner noticed the electrical switches had tripped, he went outside to check the hot tub - and it was gone.

All that was left were the children’s swimming costumes hanging on the line from the previous day’s entertainment.

Marie Corbett and her children, Willow, 7, Marley, 2 and Morgan, 9 enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen.

“It’s just horrible,” Ms Corbett said. “I think it’s more so knowing somebody has been in your property, that they were there for some time and we didn’t know about it, especially with kids.”

The family had bought the tub soon after the sweeping restrictions were imposed across the UK in late March.

“It was something to entertain the kids while we’re stuck in the house,” Ms Corbett said.

“They used it everyday, without fail. That was their fun time.

“I feel awful for them, because I thought it’s obvious when you come into the garden that children live here, their swimming costumes were hanging on the line.

“I just feel for them, especially because now they know how cruel the world can be, that somebody can just come and take your stuff away.”

Ms Corbett has reported the theft to the police.

She said it appeared the thieves had taken the towels from the clothesline and plugged the drains so the family would not hear the water being poured down.

“We’re a close-knit community here,” she said. “I just want people to be aware this is happening.”

A post about the theft has been shared widely on social media.

Carrie Baker, 32, from Ormesby, having seen the post, set up a Go Fund Me page to help the family buy a new hot tub.

Ms Baker said: “I thought that’s awful, how could you do that to children?”