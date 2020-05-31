Search

Advanced search

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

PUBLISHED: 12:19 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 31 May 2020

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Archant

A family has been deprived of its ‘fun time’ during lockdown after thieves took off during the night with their hot tub.

The sight that greeted the Corbetts on Saturday morning (May 30) after their hot tub had been stolen from their back garden in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Marie Corbett.The sight that greeted the Corbetts on Saturday morning (May 30) after their hot tub had been stolen from their back garden in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Marie Corbett, 30, who lives on Palgrave Road in Great Yarmouth, had bought the inflatable pool in late March for her three children - the two girls Morgan, nine, and Willow, seven, and two-year-old boy Marley.

It was a way of breaking up the day while they were stuck at home, she said.

But on Saturday morning, after Ms Corbett’s partner noticed the electrical switches had tripped, he went outside to check the hot tub - and it was gone.

All that was left were the children’s swimming costumes hanging on the line from the previous day’s entertainment.

Marie Corbett and her children, Willow, 7, Marley, 2 and Morgan, 9 enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen. Picture: Marie Corbett.Marie Corbett and her children, Willow, 7, Marley, 2 and Morgan, 9 enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen. Picture: Marie Corbett.

“It’s just horrible,” Ms Corbett said. “I think it’s more so knowing somebody has been in your property, that they were there for some time and we didn’t know about it, especially with kids.”

The family had bought the tub soon after the sweeping restrictions were imposed across the UK in late March.

“It was something to entertain the kids while we’re stuck in the house,” Ms Corbett said.

“They used it everyday, without fail. That was their fun time.

“I feel awful for them, because I thought it’s obvious when you come into the garden that children live here, their swimming costumes were hanging on the line.

“I just feel for them, especially because now they know how cruel the world can be, that somebody can just come and take your stuff away.”

Ms Corbett has reported the theft to the police.

She said it appeared the thieves had taken the towels from the clothesline and plugged the drains so the family would not hear the water being poured down.

“We’re a close-knit community here,” she said. “I just want people to be aware this is happening.”

A post about the theft has been shared widely on social media.

Carrie Baker, 32, from Ormesby, having seen the post, set up a Go Fund Me page to help the family buy a new hot tub.

Ms Baker said: “I thought that’s awful, how could you do that to children?”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Firefighters tackling blaze in Great Yarmouth town centre

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze on Market Row in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Charlie Killick-Catchpole.

Bridge to close for emergency repair work

The bridge will close from 8pm, Tuesday 26 until 5am, Wednesday 27. Photo: Staff

‘The noise would be unbearable’ - Residents object to new outdoor stage at holiday park

Haven Caister Holiday Park. Picture: James Bass

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

Fire crew tackles blaze at beach dunes

The fire at Winterton Dunes was attended by one appliance from Martham. An eyewitness said the flames were brought under control

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Firefighters tackling blaze in Great Yarmouth town centre

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze on Market Row in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Charlie Killick-Catchpole.

Bridge to close for emergency repair work

The bridge will close from 8pm, Tuesday 26 until 5am, Wednesday 27. Photo: Staff

‘The noise would be unbearable’ - Residents object to new outdoor stage at holiday park

Haven Caister Holiday Park. Picture: James Bass

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

Fire crew tackles blaze at beach dunes

The fire at Winterton Dunes was attended by one appliance from Martham. An eyewitness said the flames were brought under control

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Hospital providing home birth service again

One of the new birthing rooms, part of the Dolphin Suite (Midwifery led birthing unit) at the James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston.

Visitors flock to beach as more fine weather expected for Sunday

Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New video spreads rail safety message for youngsters in summer

Trains are still running across the region. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Almost two thirds of care homes have had no staff tested, data suggests

Coronavirus test swabs. Picture: PA Images
Drive 24