‘Nuisance and intimidation’ fears over village petrol station’s 24-hour booze bid

The Esso garage in Ormesby has applied for a 24 hour licence to sell alcohol Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A village petrol station’s bid to sell alcohol to drinkers round the clock has sparked concerns it will fuel disorder.

Malthurst Petroleum in Yarmouth Road, Ormesby St Margaret, is open 24 hours but can only sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm Monday to Saturday with other restrictions on Sunday, Christmas Day and Good Friday.

Now it wants to hold a 24 hour licence - but objectors say it could lead to a spike in noise, speeding, and under-age drinking.

One person writing to the borough council said they strongly objected to the change which would do more harm in the rural community where there were already “ongoing issues.”

Youths and cars already congregated on the forecourt area late at night, the letter-writer stated, usually peaking in the summer months and triggering increased police patrols.

Lifting the restriction on the sale of alcohol would see an increase in anti-social behaviour “well into the night”, the objected said, adding that the garage would become a late-night draw for people looking for a drink.

Other objections spanned further upset for near neighbours already having to put up with pressure-washing, fuel deliveries, and the forecourt tannoy system.

Also opposing the move was another villager who said the move would encourage under-age drinking.

The resident foresaw a worsening of the situation where people gathered in groups outside the garage “drinking and shouting and generally making a public nuisance and intimidating passers by.”

The licensing sub-committee at Great Yarmouth Borough Council will discuss the application on Friday February 1, 11am.