Event report: Canines, coconuts, and cakes at traditional village fete

Katherine Nicholls with Lily. Lily came away empty handed from the dog show but did garner a wave of 'oohs and ahhs' from the crowd watching at Ormesby village fete. - Credit: Liz Coates

A village fete was back with a Viking-style vengeance at the weekend.

People heading to Ormesby St Margaret on Saturday (July 30) in search of craft stalls, games, coconut shy, Star Wars characters, Disney princesses and a dog show were not disappointed.

The grass was parched but there were plenty of options for people to rehydrate at Ormesby village fete on Saturday July 30. - Credit: Liz Coates

After wandering around all that was on offer there were plenty of food and drink opportunities, and a bar supplied by Tombstone Brewery.

Meanwhile Viking re-enactors crossed swords and dogs were put through their paces in the ring, while families enjoyed ice-creams and donkey rides on the village green.

Justin Rundle takes on a Viking re-enactor at Ormesby village fete where community, rather than combat, won the day. - Credit: Liz Coates

Entertainment continued into the evening with a live cover band Synergy and hordes of people sat in their own chairs and chatting with neighbours.

Organiser Peter Holley paid tribute to the team of volunteers who made it happen.

As the evening drew in people flocked with their own chairs to the green in Ormesby St Margaret for live music, and in some cases, elaborate picnics. - Credit: Liz Coates

"It is extremely hard work when you are 68, but very rewarding," he said.

"It was great to see everyone having a good time and there wasn't a single moan.

"The turn out was very, very good and a lot more than last year. We advertised the evening as a separate event and that worked well.

"Each year we learn a bit more."