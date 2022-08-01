News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Event report: Canines, coconuts, and cakes at traditional village fete

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 4:11 PM August 1, 2022
Katherine Nicholls with Lily the dog at Ormesby village fete near Great Yarmouth

Katherine Nicholls with Lily. Lily came away empty handed from the dog show but did garner a wave of 'oohs and ahhs' from the crowd watching at Ormesby village fete. - Credit: Liz Coates

A village fete was back with a Viking-style vengeance at the weekend.

People heading to Ormesby St Margaret on Saturday (July 30) in search of craft stalls, games, coconut shy, Star Wars characters, Disney princesses and a dog show were not disappointed.

Village fete in Ormesby near Great Yarmouth July 30 2022

The grass was parched but there were plenty of options for people to rehydrate at Ormesby village fete on Saturday July 30. - Credit: Liz Coates

After wandering around all that was on offer there were plenty of food and drink opportunities, and a bar supplied by Tombstone Brewery.

Meanwhile Viking re-enactors crossed swords and dogs were put through their paces in the ring, while families enjoyed ice-creams and donkey rides on the village green.

Action from Ormesby village fete near Great Yarmouth

Justin Rundle takes on a Viking re-enactor at Ormesby village fete where community, rather than combat, won the day. - Credit: Liz Coates

Entertainment continued into the evening with a live cover band Synergy and hordes of people sat in their own chairs and chatting with neighbours.

Organiser Peter Holley paid tribute to the team of volunteers who made it happen.

Organisers hail good turnout in Ormesby St Margaret near Great Yarmouth

As the evening drew in people flocked with their own chairs to the green in Ormesby St Margaret for live music, and in some cases, elaborate picnics. - Credit: Liz Coates

"It is extremely hard work when you are 68, but very rewarding," he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 At least 40 buses due to serve Great Yarmouth cancelled
  2. 2 Man arrested after teenager dies in alleged hit-and-run
  3. 3 Construction work to 'double' the size of Great Yarmouth's new market
  1. 4 Former shoe shop flops at auction but sells after
  2. 5 Great Yarmouth summer music festival cancelled
  3. 6 Rogue builder has sentence hearing put off again
  4. 7 'Yarmouth has much to be optimistic about' - Jack Jay
  5. 8 Man reverses diabetes and cuts medication after ten stone weight loss
  6. 9 Why Jim Davidson loves returning to Great Yarmouth
  7. 10 Fire on the Water festival return revealed

"It was great to see everyone having a good time and there wasn't a single moan.

"The turn out was very, very good and a lot more than last year. We advertised the evening as a separate event and that worked well.

"Each year we learn a bit more."

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Andrew Bradfield will be closing New Norfolk Kitchen Diner on August 29

Everything must go! Diner prepares to close

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
See how The Pines at the former Pontins holiday site in Hemsby is developing.

Former Pontins in Hemsby sold in £7m deal to rescue site

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have broken through industrial fencing to make camp at the Iron Duke in Great Yarmouth.

Travellers at seafront pub site handed deadline to leave

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Inside one of the rooms of the MdZ Estate

Dystopian model village opens on Great Yarmouth seafront

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon