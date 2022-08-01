Event report: Canines, coconuts, and cakes at traditional village fete
A village fete was back with a Viking-style vengeance at the weekend.
People heading to Ormesby St Margaret on Saturday (July 30) in search of craft stalls, games, coconut shy, Star Wars characters, Disney princesses and a dog show were not disappointed.
After wandering around all that was on offer there were plenty of food and drink opportunities, and a bar supplied by Tombstone Brewery.
Meanwhile Viking re-enactors crossed swords and dogs were put through their paces in the ring, while families enjoyed ice-creams and donkey rides on the village green.
Entertainment continued into the evening with a live cover band Synergy and hordes of people sat in their own chairs and chatting with neighbours.
Organiser Peter Holley paid tribute to the team of volunteers who made it happen.
"It is extremely hard work when you are 68, but very rewarding," he said.
"It was great to see everyone having a good time and there wasn't a single moan.
"The turn out was very, very good and a lot more than last year. We advertised the evening as a separate event and that worked well.
"Each year we learn a bit more."