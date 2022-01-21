Norfolk woman in running to be named best hair stylist in the country
- Credit: Supplied
A woman from Rackheath has been named as a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022.
Rosie Jayne Westley, 24, has been shortlisted for the Bridal Individual of the Year award for her talents in hair styling for weddings and celebrations.
Miss Westley said: "When I found out I almost cried, I never in a million years thought I'd get this far."
The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrates the hair and beauty industry and aims to support businesses both large and small.
The awards hope to break down barriers by helping contestants build followings and gain recognition.
Miss Westley, who trained at City College Norwich, said: "I love my job, it is great to see my clients grow up over the years and getting to know them.
"I really enjoy being part of their special day and I love the chance to be creative with hair styles.
Most Read
- 1 CCTV appeal after series of Great Yarmouth burglaries
- 2 Out of stock: Great Yarmouth food bank's uncertain future
- 3 People are driving for hours to visit this loaded fries and doughnut kiosk
- 4 House of Fun! When Madness video was shot at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach
- 5 Lovely jubbly! Only Fools and Horses tribute show heads to town
- 6 Hundreds sign petition calling for coastal villages bus route to Norwich
- 7 'I was in a dark place' - Woman 'saved' by messages on town's pier
- 8 Ask the Mercury: What is happening to White Lion steps?
- 9 School centre to be named after lifeboat stalwart
- 10 On your marks! Great Yarmouth to host endurance weekender
"One of my first clients that I gave a cut and colour to ended up being my first bride.
"I told her I wouldn't be here without you."
Styling her mother's hair as a child helped inspire Miss Westley to develop her skills as a hairdresser and stylist.
"Growing up, I used to see how many pigtails I could tie into my mum's hair and it all stemmed from that really," she said.
"Being dyslexic, I struggled a lot through school but after I started hairdressing it all fell into place and I found my passion."
Miss Westley started in the industry while still at school and went on to get an apprenticeship at a salon in Salhouse before becoming fully qualified.
She currently works freelance as a bridal stylist but also works two days a week in a salon.
She added: "My goal is to eventually do bridal hair full time and hopefully one day I can open up a salon of my own."
The winners will be decided at an online ceremony in March by a panel of judges.
You can see more of Miss Westley's work here.