Norfolk woman in running to be named best hair stylist in the country

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:47 AM January 21, 2022
Norfolk woman finalist for UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022

Rosie Westley, from Rackheath, is in the running to be named one of the best hair stylists in the country at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 - Credit: Supplied

A woman from Rackheath has been named as a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022.

Rosie Jayne Westley, 24, has been shortlisted for the Bridal Individual of the Year award for her talents in hair styling for weddings and celebrations.

Miss Westley said: "When I found out I almost cried, I never in a million years thought I'd get this far."

Norfolk woman nominated for UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Rosie Westley works as a freelance bridal hair stylist across Norfolk and parts of Suffolk - Credit: Lace&Lowe Photography

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrates the hair and beauty industry and aims to support businesses both large and small.

The awards hope to break down barriers by helping contestants build followings and gain recognition. 

Miss Westley, who trained at City College Norwich, said: "I love my job, it is great to see my clients grow up over the years and getting to know them.

"I really enjoy being part of their special day and I love the chance to be creative with hair styles.

"One of my first clients that I gave a cut and colour to ended up being my first bride.

"I told her I wouldn't be here without you."

Norfolk woman finalist for national UK health and beauty awards

An example of Miss Westley's bridal hair styling skills - Credit: Rosie Westley

Styling her mother's hair as a child helped inspire Miss Westley to develop her skills as a hairdresser and stylist.

"Growing up, I used to see how many pigtails I could tie into my mum's hair and it all stemmed from that really," she said.

"Being dyslexic, I struggled a lot through school but after I started hairdressing it all fell into place and I found my passion."

Miss Westley started in the industry while still at school and went on to get an apprenticeship at a salon in Salhouse before becoming fully qualified.

She currently works freelance as a bridal stylist but also works two days a week in a salon. 

She added: "My goal is to eventually do bridal hair full time and hopefully one day I can open up a salon of my own."

 The winners will be decided at an online ceremony in March by a panel of judges.

You can see more of Miss Westley's work here. 

